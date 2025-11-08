2025 Pasta Dinner Raffle Tickets

115 Summit Ave

Island Heights, NJ 08732, USA

50/50 Ticket
$10

Winner will be chosen the night of the auction and receive 50% of proceeds collected.

25 General Basket Tickets for $20
$20

25 General Basket Tickets for $20. Winner will be drawn the night of the auction and receive the basket that matches their ticket number.

3 Higher Value Basket Tickets for $10
$10

3 Higher Value Basket Tickets for $10. Winner will be drawn the night of the auction and receive the basket that matches their ticket number.

1 Highest Value Basket Ticket for $10
$10

1 Highest Value Basket Ticket for $10. Winner will be drawn the night of the auction and receive the basket that matches their ticket number.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!