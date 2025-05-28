2025 Path to the Parade 5K Sponsorship

● Presenting sponsorship - business name associated with race, “Path to the Parade 5K presented by your business”
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at race and or distribution of business promotion products /coupons/ flyers for race bag
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration page
● Business Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
● Race entries for team representing business (5 entries) ($175 value)
● Your logo & link to company website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
● Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade race promotions (@nhvparade)
● Presenting sponsorship - business name associated with race, “Path to the Parade 5K presented by your business”
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at race and or distribution of business promotion products /coupons/ flyers for race bag
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration page
● Business Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
● Race entries for team representing business (5 entries) ($175 value)
● Your logo & link to company website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
● Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade race promotions (@nhvparade)
Path to the Parade 5k SILVER sponsor
$1,000
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at race and or distribution of business promotion products /coupons/ flyers for race bag
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo on Registration page
● Race entries for team representing business (3 entries) ($120 value)
● Business Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
● Your logo & link to company website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
● Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade race promotion (@nhvparade)
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at race and or distribution of business promotion products /coupons/ flyers for race bag
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo on Registration page
● Race entries for team representing business (3 entries) ($120 value)
● Business Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
● Your logo & link to company website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
● Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade race promotion (@nhvparade)
Path to the Parade 5k BLUE sponsor
$500
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo on Registration page
● Race entries for team representing business (2 entries) ($80 value)
● Your logo & link to company website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo on Registration page
● Race entries for team representing business (2 entries) ($80 value)
● Your logo & link to company website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Path to the Parade 5k GREEN sponsor
$250
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo as on Registration page
● Race entry for team representing business (1 entry) ($40 value)
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo as on Registration page
● Race entry for team representing business (1 entry) ($40 value)
Path to the Parade 5k ORANGE sponsor
$100
● Business name on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
● Business name on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)
Add a donation for Associated Irish Societies, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!