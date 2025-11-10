2025 Path to Presents Auction

Experience the charm of local artistry with this handcrafted collection curated from the vendors of Spring Garden Waldorf School’s Children’s Festival and Artists’ Market — happening the very morning the auction closes! The basket is still coming together, but here’s what we already know: it’s going to be amazing.

Confirmed items include:

Wheel-thrown ceramic vase (7.5”, speckled violet glaze)

Iridescent acrylic earrings & necklace set

Set of greeting cards (prints of original paintings)

Handmade candle

Variety pack of reusable fabric gift wraps

Hand woven leather bracelet

Two pairs of chainmaille earrings

Handmade organic herbal wellness tea

Whimsical beaded spider

Upcycled clothing piece

Handwoven neckerchief with a Wolf Creek stone

Family pack of handmade wands - for the little wizards in your life

Additional artists will be contributing items such as: baked goods, herbal tonics, beeswax ornaments, seasonal décor, knit and crocheted pieces, laser-cut jewelry and wood art, artist prints, mixed-media work, and more.

Every item is unique. Every artist is local. And the final basket — revealed December 6 — will be a true celebration of creativity.





**This basket will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**