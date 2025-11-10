2025 Path to Presents Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive two-hour private cocktail experience at the elegant 1840 Manor House Bourbon Lounge, complete with signature cocktails, a charcuterie grazing table, cozy firepits, and unforgettable ambiance for up to 8 guests. See photo for details.
**The winning bidder will be connected with 1840 Manor House to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
Up to $500 towards a dumpster rental for your upcoming yard work, construction, or house-clearing needs!
**The winning bidder will be connected with Nick's Landscaping & Dumpster Rentals to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
Because you can't get enough of Nothing bundt Cake!
1 - Bundtlet Bundle (a box of 12 individually packaged Bundtlets in a variety of flavors)
1- Three Bundtlet Tower (various flavors)
1- Nothing bundt Cakes Voucher Booklet (one free item each month for a year!)
1- Nothing bundt Cakes Insulated Lunch Bag
**The winning bidder will be connected with Nothing Bundt Cakes to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
Experience the charm of local artistry with this handcrafted collection curated from the vendors of Spring Garden Waldorf School’s Children’s Festival and Artists’ Market — happening the very morning the auction closes! The basket is still coming together, but here’s what we already know: it’s going to be amazing.
Confirmed items include:
Additional artists will be contributing items such as: baked goods, herbal tonics, beeswax ornaments, seasonal décor, knit and crocheted pieces, laser-cut jewelry and wood art, artist prints, mixed-media work, and more.
Every item is unique. Every artist is local. And the final basket — revealed December 6 — will be a true celebration of creativity.
**This basket will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
Keep your ride sparkling with this car wash basket from the Copley-Fairlawn Schools Foundation. Includes a $250 gift certificate for Montrose Laserwash plus car care accessories to keep things shining between washes.
**This basket will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
This curated two-basket collection from Day 91 Consulting features three artisan-embroidered bar towels that are one-of-a-kind creations not found in any store. Every towel is crafted with a different theme - wine, bourbon, and champagne making this set a perfect match for anyone who loves unique barware and elevated entertaining.
To complete the experience, each towel is paired with its matching spirit. This basket also includes thoughtfully selected bar accessories to round out the theme and create a ready-to-give holiday gift.
Whether for a seasoned home-bar enthusiast, a holiday host, or someone who “already has everything,” this premium collection delivers creativity, taste, and style.
Included in the baskets: 3 embroidered bar towels, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, 2019 Bordeaux, 2021 Cava (Champagne), teak wine bottle display, 2 pkgs of cocktail napkins, wine glass charms, 2 wine glass markers, ready-made cocktail mixers, wine/champagne sealer, bar nuts.
**This basket will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
Bourbon lovers unite! All things bourbon and cigars courtesy of Bologna Insurance Agency. The basket features a mix of bourbon, cigars, barrel-aged beer, and fun items that complement the theme.
**Winning bidder will pick up at Bologna Insurance Agency.**
Starting bid
Step boldly into your next chapter with this Embrace New Beginnings Basket from Gina Betti, Edward Jones — designed to inspire confidence, security, and a renewed sense of purpose. Each item as been thoughtfully chosen to spark fresh starts and remind you of your strength as you navigate new paths. Remember — you're not walking this journey alone. A supportive community stands beside you, cheering you on as you grow, rise, and begin again.
Contents: Family & Friends Plate, "Move Ahead with Possibility Thinking" book by Robert H. Schuller, "Thoughts for a Good Life" book, Good Vibes candle and T-Shirt from Velvet Vintage; wall art, and Financial Toolkit from Edward Jones.
**This basket will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
2 bottles of The Winery at Wolf Creek's best-selling wines, complemented with 2 packs of chocolate treats, a corkscrew wine bottle opener, along with a stuffed goat and a certificate for a private Tour & Tasting for 4 (valid until Dec. 7, 2026).
**Winning bidder will pick up at The Winery at Wolf Creek.**
Starting bid
This spa pampering set from Neora: Christina Warner, includes Age IQ Eye Serum, Eye-V Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches, fuzzy cozy socks and $25 gift certificate.
Get ready to pamper yourself and Say goodbye to unsightly dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles and say hello to refreshed, firm eyes with this hard-working, eye-focused combo! Enjoy both long-lasting benefits and a quick boost of intense hydration with Age IQ® Eye Serum and Eye-V™ Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches.
Day and night, treat your delicate under-eye area to our transformative Age IQ Eye Serum, which instantly conceals the appearance of lines and wrinkles, while firming and brightening the appearance of the eye area and reducing puffiness and dark circles. When you need an immediate pick-me-up, treat your eyes with our best-selling Eye-V Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches. These Eye Patches deliver targeted hydration and instant smoothing. It’s the perfect product combo for your ultimate eye treatment.
**This basket will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at Urban Air Adventure Park! The package includes a goodie bag and a $100 Urban Air gift card.
**Winning bidder will pick up at Urban Air Adventure Park.**
Starting bid
Enjoy a free dryer vent cleaning by a trained professional from Productive, Inc. This cleaning removes lint buildup, which can reduce dryer efficiency, increase energy consumption, and even pose a fire risk, helping homeowners maintain their dryer and avoid potential hazards.
**The winning bidder will be connected with Productive, Inc. to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
Packed with sauces and surprises, this gift basket from City Barbecue is your ticket to flavor. Whether you're hosting or just indulging, it’s a smoky celebration with a bow!
**Winning bidder will pick up at City Barbecue.**
Starting bid
$75 Graf's Gift Card paired with a pet-friendly house plant and ceramic pot. The plant is perfect for your home or office as it is a low light loving variety!
**Winning bidder will pick up at Graf's Garden Shop & Landscape.**
Starting bid
Bring the whole family together with this fun-filled Game Night Basket courtesy of Third Federal Savings & Loan! Inside, you'll find a mix of games the whole crew can enjoy, along with a delicious assortment of treats to keep the laughter going. Whether you're battling it out over board games or sharing treats between rounds, this basket has everything you need for a cozy night of connection and friendly competition!
Contents: Pictionary Classic Edition, Uno Attack!, Clue Classic Edition, Guess Who? card game, Uno Get Wild card game, Spot it! Classic card game, Wooden Tower Game, Classic Playing Cards, assorted popcorn, and treats.
**This basket will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
This Bluebird Basket from Celebrations & Songbirds is a charming arrangement that brings the spirit of the bluebird — and the joy of bird-watching — into your home. Symbolizing joy, happiness, hope, and renewal, these items will fill your house with the same uplifting warmth bluebirds are known to bring.
Contents: Wooden Blue Bird Feeder, Bluebird Nuggets, Bluebird Ceramic Coffee Mug, 2 Herbal Tea packets, Bluebird ceramic trivet, Bluebird silicon jar opener, and 4 Bluebird hand towels.
**Winning bidder will pick up at Celebrations & Songbirds.**
Starting bid
Give the gift of local courtesy of Assisted Living Locators! This basket includes:
Alex and Leigh Tallow Liquid Soap (Tallmadge)
Sugar Harvest Farm Pure Maple Syrup (Wadsworth)
Heirloom Farms Raw Honey (Guilford Twp.)
Olive Lane Tuscan Herb Olive Oil (Wooster)
By Jen Elderberry Syrup (Hinckley)
Ohio Sugar & Spice Italian Dipping Oil (Orwell)
Warp Zone Roasters Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans (Cleveland)
The Raven’s Cup Butter Me Up, ScotTea Loose Black Tea (Clinton)
**Winning bidder may pick up at Brighten Brewing on December 7th from 8:00 - 10:00. If not picked up that evening, recipient will be contacted to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
An assortment of local Copley apparel & goodies courtesy of 3610 Clothing Co.!
**The winning bidder will need to visit 3610 Clothing Co. for pickup.**
Starting bid
The Firehouse Tavern Gift Card Basket includes a gift card, wine glasses, and two bottles of wine.
**The winning bidder will pick up at Firehouse Tavern.**
Starting bid
Grab a partner and hit the fairways! This package includes 18 holes of golf for two at Loyal Oak Golf Course, plus a cart to keep the day rolling smoothly.
**The winning bidder will be connected with Loayl Oak Golf Course to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Overstreet's Travel Salon and Barbershop to be used with their massage practitioner, makeup artist, barbershop, and hair salon.
**The winning bidder will pick up at Overstreet's Travel Salon and Barbershop.**
Starting bid
A Cardinal-themed gift basket in honor of your favorite local cakes & coffee shop, Cardinal Cakes & Coffee!
**The winning bidder will pick up at Cardinal Cakes and Coffee.**
Starting bid
A 60-minute Massage Gift Certificate
**The winning bidder will be connected with Conscious Wellness to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
Enjoy a private Reiki or Yoga Session with Lisa at Carve Your Own Path, Inc., or give it as a gift!
**The winning bidder will be connected with Carve Your Own Path, Inc. to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
This lamp from Copley's own Fair Trade store, The Market Path, was made with real cocoa leaves in the Philippines.
**The winning bidder will pick up at The Market Path.**
Starting bid
Glow, flutter, and feast! This bird-lover’s basket from Copley Feed features two feeders (including a glow-in-the-dark model), sunflower seed, and suet cakes — perfect for backyard birdwatching.
**The winning bidder will pick up at Copley Feed.**
Starting bid
Enjoy TWO TICKETS to an upcoming performance of "Rent" at Weathervane Playhouse courtesy of Erin Johnson, eXp Realty!
The winning bidder will receive a voucher for TWO tickets to ONE of the following performances:
Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 7:30
Friday, January 16, 2026, at 7:30
Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 7:30
Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 2:30
**Winning bidder may pick up at Brighten Brewing on December 7th from 8:00 - 10:00. If not picked up that evening, recipient will be contacted to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
This wellness-themed gift from Shaw JCC Akron includes a complimentary InBody 570 Scan, a one-day guest pass, branded water bottle, lanyard, drawstring bag, drink coaster, and pen. It’s a perfect intro to fitness, community, and self-care — all in one convenient bundle.
**The winning bidder will pick up at The Shaw JCC of Akron.**
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Certificate valid until 12/31/2026 along with a pair of Goodr Sunglasses courtesy of The Eye Site.
**The winning bidder will pick up at The Eye Site.**
Starting bid
Give the gift of a fun night out with friends or family with a $50 gift card for Engage Virtual Range, a full-service virtual shooting range - no live fire, and no experience required!
**This item will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
This basket from Brighten Brewing Company is packed with local flavor. Literally!
Includes a $25 gift card, logo tee, pint glass, koozie, Brighten Beer soap, sticker, and a redeemable 4-pack of your choice.
**The winning bidder will pick up at Brighten Brewing Company.**
Starting bid
This festive take-home kit from All Fired Up Akron includes four flat ornaments, paint, and brushes, plus a $25 gift card to spark even more creativity. Whether you're crafting keepsakes or gifting a moment of joy, it's a perfect blend of hands-on fun and future inspiration.
**The winning bidder will pick up at All Fired Up Akron.**
Starting bid
A bit of bliss courtesy of ATLAS Certified Payroll, Inc.!
Contains: A bottle of Bulleit Bourbon to go with a crate of exciting accoutrements that include: Mixology & Craft Premium Whiskey Set, Two 10oz Crystal Old-Fashioned Glasses, 8 Granite Chilling Stones, Metal Tongs, Recipe Cards in Rustic Wooden Crate Gift Set
**This item will be available for pickup from 8-9pm after the Wrap Party at Brighten Brewing on December 6th. If not picked up at that time, the winning bidder will be notified.**
Starting bid
A basket full of an assortment of market goodies courtesy of Beau's Bar & Bistro.
**The winning bidder will pick up at Beau's Bar & Bistro.**
Starting bid
A farm-to-table gift basket featuring Jacobs Heritage Farm's spicy honey flavors, and they're her favorites for dipping things (like chicken nugs!) or for marinating. This includes Carolina Reaper super hot honey, jalapeno hot honey, Hungarian pepper mild honey, garlic honey, and ginger honey. She included some packs of dip mixes for holiday entertaining and a wooden honey dipper, too!
**The winning bidder will be connected with Jacobs Heritage Farm to make arrangements.**
Starting bid
$50 gift card from Goodwill Industries of Akron.
**The winning bidder will pick up at blue / A Goodwill Boutique /.**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!