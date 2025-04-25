2025 JCNC Shala Teachers' Appreciation, Graduation, Sponsorship Request

General admission for coordinators, teachers, students, parents, volunteers and education team members. Please RSVP (a must) for lunch so we can get accurate count for food and avoid waste. (closes on May 15th, 2025 at 11:59 PM).
Grand Sponsors for LUNCH
$2,001
Grand Sponsors will have the opportunity to share a few words with the students and community.
Gold Sponsors
$1,001
Sponsors will be acknowledged and invited on the stage during the program.
Silver Sponsors
$501
Sponsors will be acknowledged during the program
Grade Sponsorship - Bronze Sponsors
$251
Be a part of a meaningful Pathshala celebration by "Sponsoring your child’s Grade" for Gift Distribution. Your name will be announced during the program. Include the grade while making the selection.
