2025 Patriots Gala

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Dinner
Unlimited Alcohol
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
1 FREE OD Green Glock 34
Table of 8
Private VIP Lounge
Private VIP Bar
Unlimited Alcohol
Personal Server
Full Page in Program
Website Recognition
Business logo on Entry Banner
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Table of 8
Unlimited Alcohol
1/2 Page in Program
Website Recognition
Sponsor the bar at our Gala and get your business logo front and center while guests toast the night away. It’s a classy way to make a lasting impression—cheers to great exposure!
Sponsor our VIP Gala Bar and gain premium logo placement where guests gather, mingle, and celebrate. It’s a unique opportunity to showcase your business in a memorable, high-visibility setting.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Dinner
Unlimited Alcohol
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!