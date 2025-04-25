2025 Paul K Fernandes Foundation Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
See a Volunteer for ticket stub
Land on the green and enter to win!
1 ticket for lunch after golf.
VFW - 4 Gibbs Ball Park Rd Wareham, Ma
8 Golfers/2 Foursomes
Four company sign at holes #1, 3, 9 & 18
Award presenter to 1st Place Award Winner
Presenting sponsor entitlement to outing
Customized company name or logo on 12 flag sticks
If received before 8/1
Full Page Ad on Outside Program Booklet
*Company To Commit 4 Weeks Prior*
4 Golfers/Foursome Customized company name or logo on 6 flag sticks * Company name and logo on all golf carts One customized company name or logo on flag stick 2 hole signs w/company name or logo - If received before 8/1
4 Golfers/Foursome
Company logo or name on 360 golf balls
One Hole sign w/company name and or logo
Full Page Ad in Program Book
If received before 8/1
Company name and logo on all scorecards
4 Golfers/Foursome
One Hole sign w/company name and or logo if received before 8/1
Full Page Ad in Program Booklet
Company name and logo on all golf carts
4 Golfers/Foursome
One Hole sign w/company name and or logo
Full Page Ad in Program Booklet
If received before 8/1
2 Golfers
1 Hole sign- If received before 8/1
4 Golfers
lunch for 4 Golfers
1 Golfer
lunch for 1 Golfer/person
Name or Logo on one Hole Sign Deadline 8/1
$
