2025 PBO Pride Drag Show & Dance Party

This ticket gets you through the door and into the fun! We’ve kept the price ZERO so everyone can join the party—if you’re able to chip in a little extra to help us cover costs, we’d be all kinds of grateful (and maybe even do a happy dance). Keep an eye out for the option to make a tax deductible contribution to the organization!
General Admission & Reserve a Seat
$5
This will cover your admission AND reserve a seat! Reserve your seat now now!
DRAG DOLLARS!
$5
DRAG DOLLARS are equal to value of REAL dollars. Any DRAG DOLLARS you purchase HERE will be GIVEN BACK to you at the event to tip the performers as they dazzle us with their talent. Sorry, we are not able to exchange any remaining DRAG DOLLARS after the event. (Alternatively, you can bring your own REAL MONEY to the event. MAKE IS RAIN!)
Add a donation for Chatham County Pride Alliance
$
