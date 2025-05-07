2025 PBO Pride Silent Auction

Plan for the future with peace of mind! This gift card for $250 can be applied towards estate planning services, which includes expert guidance from Munson Law Firm, where the focus is on creating a plan that reflects your values and secures your legacy. Whether you need a basic will or a more comprehensive trust structure, Munson Law Firm will help you make critical decisions about your assets, healthcare, and more. Ensure your loved ones are taken care of according to your wishes with this invaluable service. Retail Value: $250

Plan for the future with peace of mind! This gift card for $250 can be applied towards estate planning services, which includes expert guidance from Munson Law Firm, where the focus is on creating a plan that reflects your values and secures your legacy. Whether you need a basic will or a more comprehensive trust structure, Munson Law Firm will help you make critical decisions about your assets, healthcare, and more. Ensure your loved ones are taken care of according to your wishes with this invaluable service. Retail Value: $250

More details...