2025 PBO Pride Silent Auction

Bid on this Golden Paws Dog Training Certificate for 6 group classes and give your furry friend the gift of good manners! Of course, you'll need treats in this process. Located just outside of Pittsboro, NC, Golden Paws specializes in helping dogs of all personalities shine through positive reinforcement training. Whether your pup needs a little polish or a complete behavior makeover, this certificate is the paw-fect way to bring harmony to your home! Retail value: $150
🧶 Custom Knitted Creation – You Dream It, They Stitch It
$10
Starting bid
Whether you're longing for a snug scarf, a statement sloth (yes, a knitted sloth), or a blanket worthy of Netflix marathons, this one-of-a-kind creation will be hand-knit just for you. Crafted with love, skill, and stitches tighter than your last family group chat, this item is customizable—color, style, and cozy vibes included.
Wrap yourself (or a lucky friend) in something truly unique. Winter is always coming… eventually.
🌈 Handmade Rainbow Blanket – A Hug in Every Hue
$10
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in pride, literally, in the most plush and soft blanket. This handmade rainbow blanket is bursting with color, care, and cozy charm. Crocheted (or knitted) by a local artisan who clearly knows their way around yarn and good vibes, it’s perfect for chilly nights, couch cuddles, or dramatic park picnics where you just happen to bring a rainbow.
Whether you're waving it at a parade or draping it over your favorite reading chair, this is a one-of-a-kind creation that celebrates comfort and community. This is item is 4.5 feet wide and 6.5 feet long.
Handmade Light Blanket with Dark Trim
$10
Starting bid
This handcrafted beauty features soft off-white material with a black trim—warm and sophisticated. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite queer romcoms or sneaking in a nap between PBO Pride events, this blanket has your back (literally). This is item is 4.5 feet wide and 6.5 feet long.
It’s a timeless piece from the same talented hands that brought us the rainbow—proving they can stitch in technicolor and cool tones.
Train Better, Live Better: Small Group Training Package
$10
Starting bid
Train Better. Live Better. Chapel Hill Training, voted Best of 2024 by Chapel Hill Magazine, offers a dynamic approach to fitness through small-group training that combines the personalization of one-on-one coaching with the motivation of a team. Each session is tailored to the group’s needs, incorporating strength, conditioning, metabolic training, and corrective exercise. Their functional, multi-planar workouts focus on long-term wellness and performance. If you’re ready to train smarter in a supportive, collaborative environment, this is your perfect fit. Retail value: $160
Pampered Pups & Purr-fect Treats from Hair of the Dog
$15
Starting bid
Your furry friend deserves the best! This paw-some package from Hair of the Dog includes a gift certificate, toys, and tasty treats—perfect for pampering your pet. Located conveniently between Chapel Hill and Pittsboro, Hair of the Dog is known for top-notch service, great prices, and a loyal pack of happy customers. Don’t miss your chance to spoil your four-legged companion! Retail Value: $150
19” Rainbow Epoxy Charcuterie Tray
$20
Starting bid
Make a bold and beautiful statement at your next gathering with this 19” rainbow charcuterie tray. Crafted with food-grade epoxy, this vibrant piece is both functional and fabulous—perfect for serving snacks, cheeses, or sweet treats in style. It's a one-of-a-kind showstopper that brings color and joy to any occasion.Donated by Seize the Design, Jocelyn Luhr Valued at $175
30-Day Pass to 79°West Innovation Hub
$20
Starting bid
Experience productivity reimagined with a 30-day pass to 79°West, Chatham Park’s premier innovation hub located in the heart of MOSAIC. This 22,000-square-foot coworking space is where creativity meets connection—offering professional workspaces, dynamic programming, and a collaborative community. Whether you're launching a project or seeking a change of scenery, 79°West blends work, play, and innovation in one inspiring setting. Retail value: $250
PacaVisit Passes to Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm (4 passes)
$15
Starting bid
Need a little joy in your life? Escape to Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm with four PacaVisit passes and unwind among these gentle, curious creatures. Wander the peaceful farm at your own pace—bring a sketchbook, a snack, or just your sense of wonder. It’s the perfect outing for nature lovers, families, or anyone needing a breath of fresh air.
Did we mention BABY ALPACAS?! Rumor has it, there just might be some bouncing around.
Paddle Into Peace with WakeRack
$20
Starting bid
Explore more, stress less with a $100 gift card from WakeRack—your gateway to self-serve paddle board and kayak rentals. With a simple access code, you can pick up everything you need (yes, even the life jacket!) and hit the water on your own schedule. Whether you’re seeking solo serenity or a sunny outing with friends, WakeRack makes it easy to rent, ride, and rack.
This isn’t just a gift card—it’s your ticket to freedom on the water.
Chef’s Dinner for Two at West End Kitchen
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a culinary experience at one of Pittsboro’s most welcoming spots—West End Kitchen, an LGBTQ-owned gem known for community, comfort, and seriously good food. This Chef’s Dinner on JUNE 19th for two is your invitation to savor a thoughtfully curated meal in a warm, affirming space. Whether it’s a special night out or just a chance to indulge, you’ll enjoy delicious dishes made with heart. Support local, eat well, and celebrate what community tastes like. Retail value: $250
Create Something Beautiful – Art Class Vouchers
$10
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with two vouchers for any classes at the Chatham Arts Council! Whether you're a seasoned painter or a curious beginner, these classes offer a welcoming space to explore your creativity and connect with the vibrant local arts community. Choose from a variety of offerings and let your imagination run wild—brush in hand!
A Retreat for Your Senses!
$5
Starting bid
Step into Oasis Botanical Lounge in Carrboro, NC—where herbal wellness meets soul-soothing vibes. With this $20 gift card, treat yourself to a unique array of botanical beverages like kratom, kava, and healing mushroom elixirs, or explore their renowned delta THC and CBD wellness products. More than a lounge, Oasis is a sanctuary rooted in the message of One Love, created by visionary author Robert Roskind and now lovingly stewarded by Alicia Roskind Dearing and James Dearing.
Whether you're sipping in their art-filled lounge or browsing their offerings online, this gift card is an invitation to relax, connect, and recharge.
Cafe Diem $100 Gift Certificate
$20
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the unique charm of Café Diem, Pittsboro’s coziest café where great coffee meets quirky vibes. Known for its locally roasted brews, fresh-baked treats, and authentic NY bagels, this welcoming safe space is the perfect spot to sip, snack, and soak in the local flavor. With this $100 gift certificate, you can enjoy the delicious offerings of Café Diem while supporting a business that values kindness, community, and a little bit of sass!
Handwoven Basket from French Connections
$20
Starting bid
Add a vibrant pop of color to your space with this hand-woven rainbow basket, lovingly sourced from French Connections in Pittsboro. A celebration of global artistry and local charm, this unique piece is both functional and eye-catching—perfect for storing odds and ends or simply brightening up a room. Support local and bring a bit of joy into your home! This basket is 11 inches in height and 12 inches in diameter. Retail Value: $150
Estate Planning Service from Munson Law Firm ($250)
$35
Starting bid
Plan for the future with peace of mind! This gift card for $250 can be applied towards estate planning services, which includes expert guidance from Munson Law Firm, where the focus is on creating a plan that reflects your values and secures your legacy. Whether you need a basic will or a more comprehensive trust structure, Munson Law Firm will help you make critical decisions about your assets, healthcare, and more. Ensure your loved ones are taken care of according to your wishes with this invaluable service. Retail Value: $250
Gift Basket & $50 Gift Certificate - FOR YOUR DOG
$20
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to a tail-wagging good time! This paw-some package from Green Beagle Lodge includes a thoughtfully curated gift basket full of goodies and a $50 gift certificate toward services at their pet-loving facility. Whether it’s playtime, pampering, or just a few extra treats, your dog is in for something special. Because they deserve it! Retail Value: $100
Vintage-Inspired Wall Tapestry from Finders & Seekers
$10
Starting bid
Infuse your home with a touch of wonder and warmth with this 20" x 45" handcrafted wall tapestry from Finders & Seekers Emporium in Pittsboro. Known for their curious blend of vintage treasures, handcrafted wares, and global finds, this local gem has curated a piece that reflects their signature eclectic charm.
Whether you're creating a cozy corner or making a bold statement, this tapestry brings artistry, texture, and just the right touch of magic to any space. A true conversation piece from a place where curiosity is always welcome. Retail Value: $75
Mosaic Glass Accent Lamp from Finders & Seekers
$15
Starting bid
Add a touch of bohemian charm to any space with this handcrafted mosaic lamp from Finders & Seekers Emporium in Pittsboro. Standing 11.5" tall with a 4.25" base, this stunning piece features vibrant red and jewel-toned glass tiles, artfully arranged in a traditional mosaic pattern. The intricate metalwork and rich colors create a warm, inviting glow—perfect for a cozy reading nook or bedside table.
Like everything at Finders & Seekers, this lamp is more than décor—it's a treasure, curated with care and full of character. Retail Value: $65
Poppysol Herbal Wellness Bundle
$10
Starting bid
This lovingly curated trio from local herb farmer and healer Poppysol brings the essence of plant medicine straight from Chatham County’s soil to your self-care ritual. Rooted in tradition, regenerative agriculture, and deep reverence for nature, each item reflects a journey of healing, resilience, and community.
This bundle includes:
-Sparkle Tea Blend – A radiant herbal tea to brighten your day and lift your spirits.
-Rosey Respite Bath Soak (7 oz) – Sink into relaxation with this floral-infused blend designed to soothe your body and calm your mind.
-Nourish Repair Unscented Body Balm – A gentle, nourishing balm for dry or sensitive skin—crafted to comfort and restore without added fragrance.
Let this set ground your senses and remind you of the healing power of the plants around us. A beautiful gift for someone you love—or for yourself. Generously donated by Poppysol, where every leaf tells a story.
Handcrafted Stoneware Coffee Mug by Mark Hewitt
$20
Starting bid
This stunning, earthy-green stoneware coffee mug is handcrafted by Mark Hewitt, a 2015 United States Artists Fellow and a nationally recognized treasure in the world of American ceramics. Known for blending Southern folk pottery traditions with an international aesthetic, Hewitt’s work is both timeless and collectible.
Thrown from refined local clay and wood-fired in his massive kiln in Pittsboro, NC, this piece reflects decades of mastery, care, and connection to the land. Embellished with subtle floral impressions and finished in a natural ash glaze, it’s perfect for pouring, arranging flowers, or displaying as a statement of craftsmanship.
Approximate dimensions: 6" tall
Don’t miss this opportunity to own an original work from an artist whose pieces are included in museums and private collections across the country.
Generously donated by Mark Hewitt Pottery
www.hewittpottery.com
“Cowboy at Dusk” — Framed Art Print
$20
Starting bid
Saddle up for this stunning portrait of a queer cowboy icon — equal parts grit, glam, and golden-hour glow. With a confident smirk, wide-brimmed hat, and a pop of yellow sass around the shoulder, this artwork celebrates the spirit of rugged masculinity with a proud twist.
Framed and double-matted to perfection, this piece is bold, beautiful, and ready to make a statement. Whether you're channeling Brokeback, butch, or bold decor — this cowboy’s got you covered.
What’s in that treasure chest?!? Rocky River Hemp
$20
Starting bid
A bountiful stash of wellness treasures from Rocky River Hemp—pirate’s booty for the body and soul! This hand selected collection includes Lavender Salve, Facial Serum, Rose Salve, Calm Balm, CBD Oil Infusion, Delta-9 THC/CBD Gummies, and Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies—eight soothing gems in total.
Must be 21 or older to claim this calming coffer. Retail Value: $300
