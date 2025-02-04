ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP: Pearl Harbor Yacht Club

($50 Annually, no proration)

MEMBERSHIPS renewed (early) between December 15-31st will be manually adjusted to reflect the following calendar year. (sorry for any inconvenience)

Membership for qualified members who live on or off the island of Oahu. REGULAR Membership is required for Oahu residents and youth and adults renting MWR boats to participate in regatta's.



Includes family and dependents under age 18.

Includes those enrolled full-time in accredited college.



All persons who race/rent boats for HYSA/HYRA regattas are

required to be a Regular Member in good-standing.



After payment, you will receive an application to fill out for "New" or "Renewal" of your Membership that includes a Hold Harmless statement that PHYC is required to submit to the base legal department yearly to maintain our Organizational status. Thank you.