ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP: Pearl Harbor Yacht Club

MEMBERSHIPS renewed (early) between December 15-31st will be manually adjusted to reflect the following calendar year. (sorry for any inconvenience)
Membership for qualified members who live on or off the island of Oahu. REGULAR Membership is required for Oahu residents and youth and adults renting MWR boats to participate in regatta's.
Includes family and dependents under age 18.
Includes those enrolled full-time in accredited college.
All persons who race/rent boats for HYSA/HYRA regattas are
required to be a Regular Member in good-standing.
After payment, you will receive an application to fill out for "New" or "Renewal" of your Membership that includes a Hold Harmless statement that PHYC is required to submit to the base legal department yearly to maintain our Organizational status. Thank you.
Membership for qualified members who no longer reside on the island of Oahu or in Hawaii for more than 6 months per year.
Includes Spouse.
Membership for non-affiliated who may reside on or off the island of Oahu or in Hawaii. Membership does not permit rental of boats from MWR but does permit participating as crew with a qualified skipper and participating in club events such as Thursday night Juicebox races and other sailing events.
Includes Spouse.
