2025 Peck Slip Teacher/Staff Playdates Raffle!

Casey & Sarah - Pizza and Ice Cream Party!
$5
Open to all students. Pizza and ice cream party with Principal Casey and Assistant Principal Sarah Jane! 2 winners and each winner can bring 1 friend.
Casey & Sarah - Pizza and Ice Cream Party! (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Pizza and ice cream party with Principal Casey and Assistant Principal Sarah Jane! 2 winners and each winner can bring 1 friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Denise & Tammy - Pizza Lunch
$5
Open to all students. Join Denise and Tammy for delicious pizza near the school! One winner plus 1 friend.
Denise & Tammy - Pizza Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Join Denise and Tammy for delicious pizza near the school! One winner plus 1 friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Maya - Ice Cream Lunch & Activity
$5
Open to all students. Join Maya, our lower grades science teacher, for an ice cream date during lunch and recess. Can play games or watch a movie too. The winner will get to choose activity. 1 winner + 2 friends.
Maya - Ice Cream Lunch & Activity (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Join Maya, our lower grades science teacher, for an ice cream date during lunch and recess. Can play games or watch a movie too. The winner will get to choose activity. 1 winner + 2 friends. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Mikey - Ice Cream Playdate
$5
Open to all students. Trip to get ice cream with Mikey, our former Prek teacher and current academic support teacher! 1 winner and winner can bring 1 friend.
Mikey - Ice Cream Playdate (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Trip to get ice cream with Mikey, our former Prek teacher and current academic support teacher! 1 winner and winner can bring 1 friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Catherine Potter - Craft Lunch
$5
Open to all students. Craft lunch with Catherine, one of our academic support teachers! Make fun things with 2 friends during lunchtime! 1 winner and 2 friends. Mondays-Thursdays at lunch.
Catherine Potter - Craft Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Craft lunch with Catherine, one of our academic support teachers! Make fun things with 2 friends during lunchtime! 1 winner and 2 friends. Mondays-Thursdays at lunch. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Katie Roumel - Library & Ice Cream
$5
Open to all students. Browse the library on your own with Katie, our librarian, and then ice cream at Van Leeuwen. Weds or Thurs after school until 3:30pm. 1 winner and 1 friend.
Katie Roumel - Library & Ice Cream (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Browse the library on your own with Katie, our librarian, and then ice cream at Van Leeuwen. Weds or Thurs after school until 3:30pm. 1 winner and 1 friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Jan Benson - Pizza Lunch & Games
$5
Open to all students. Enjoy a pizza lunch with games winners choice in Room 302 with Jan Benson, one of our support teachers. 1 winner and 1 friend. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and lunch will take place by June 19th.
Jan Benson - Pizza Lunch & Games (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Enjoy a pizza lunch with games winners choice in Room 302 with Jan Benson, one of our support teachers. 1 winner and 1 friend. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and lunch will take place by June 19th. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Rebecca Newfield - Squires Diner Lunch
$5
Open to all students. 2 winners will enjoy lunch at Squires Diner with Rebecca, our school's guidance counselor.
Rebecca Newfield - Squires Diner Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. 2 winners will enjoy lunch at Squires Diner with Rebecca, our school's guidance counselor. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Julissa & Julia- Arcade Playdate
$5
Open only to 2nd through 5th grade students. Walk over to the arcade in Chinatown with Julissa & Julia and play arcade games. After school on a date TBD. 2 winners and each can bring a friend.
Julissa & Julia- Arcade Playdate (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open only to 2nd through 5th grade students. Walk over to the arcade in Chinatown with Julissa & Julia and play arcade games. After school on a date TBD. 2 winners and each can bring a friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Julissa, Shannon & McLeod - Glam Day
$5
Open only to 3rd through 5th grade students. Glam day and hair styling and nail fun with Julissa, Shannon and Officer Mcleod. During school day on a date TBD. 2 winners and each can bring 1 friend.
Julissa, Shannon & McLeod - Glam Day (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open only to 3rd through 5th grade students. Glam day and hair styling and nail fun with Julissa, Shannon and Officer Mcleod. During school day on a date TBD. 2 winners and each can bring 1 friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Mimi & Donnisha - Crafts & Food
$5
Open to current Prek, 3rd and 4th grade students. Get creative with jewelry making and resin crafts with Mimi & Donnisha, who provide class and school support! Plus the winners will fuel up with delicious Chick-fil-a to keep the good vibes going! Two winners, one friend each. Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
Mimi & Donnisha - Crafts & Food (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to current Prek, 3rd and 4th grade students. Get creative with jewelry making and resin crafts with Mimi & Donnisha, who provide class and school support! Plus the winners will fuel up with delicious Chick-fil-a to keep the good vibes going! Two winners, one friend each. Tuesdays or Wednesdays. 6 entries for the price of 5!
Shannon - Lunchtime Pizza Party
$5
Open to 2nd grade students. Pizza party with Shannon, who provides class and school support. 2 winners and each can bring a friend.
Shannon - Lunchtime Pizza Party (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to 2nd grade students. Pizza party with Shannon, who provides class and school support. 2 winners and each can bring a friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
PK-202 - Ice cream & Slime with Melysa
$5
Only for PK 202 students. Trip to get ice cream and then back to the classroom for slime making or other messy art of the winner's choice. Winner can bring 2 friends/siblings. TWTHF after school.
PK-202 - Ice cream & Slime with Melysa (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Only for PK 202 students. Trip to get ice cream and then back to the classroom for slime making or other messy art of the winner's choice. Winner can bring 2 friends/siblings. TWTHF after school. 6 entries for the price of 5!
PK-204 - Playground & Ice Cream with Rachel
$5
Current PK 204 students only. Trip to Imagination Playground and then ice cream. 2 winners. After school from 3-5pm.
PK-204 - Playground & Ice Cream with Rachel (Bundle of 6 Tix
$25
Current PK 204 students only. Trip to Imagination Playground and then ice cream. 2 winners. After school from 3-5pm. 6 entries for the price of 5!
PK 210 - Art with Alberto
$5
Current PK-210 students only. Up to 6 winners will create art with Alberto during a Thursday lunch period.
PK 210 - Art with Alberto (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Current PK-210 students only. Up to 6 winners will create art with Alberto during a Thursday lunch period. 6 entries for the price of 5!
K-222 Judy - Ice Crean & Seaport Hang
$5
Only for current K-22 students. Ice cream afternoon hang with Judy! 4 winners. After school Wednesday or Thursday.
K-222 Judy - Ice Crean & Seaport Hang (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Only for current K-22 students. Ice cream afternoon hang with Judy! 4 winners. After school Wednesday or Thursday. 6 entries for the price of 5!
K-226 Angelika - Ice Cream Playdate
$5
Open to current K-226 students only. Trip to Van Leeuwen ice cream shop in the Seaport with Angelika. 1 winner and winner can bring 2 friends.
K-226 Angelika - Ice Cream Playdate (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to current K-226 students only. Trip to Van Leeuwen ice cream shop in the Seaport with Angelika. 1 winner and winner can bring 2 friends. 6 entries for the price of 5!
1-304 Erin - Pizza Lunch
$5
Open to current 1-304 students only. Pizza lunch with Erin in the neighborhood! Lunchtime. 2 winners, each winner can bring a friend.
1-304 Erin - Pizza Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to current 1-304 students only. Pizza lunch with Erin in the neighborhood! Lunchtime. 2 winners, each winner can bring a friend.
1-306 John - Ice Cream Playdate
$5
Open to current 1-306 students only. Ice cream with John at lunchtime at Van Leeuwan in the Seaport! 1 winner and winner can bring 2 friends.
1-306 John - Ice Cream Playdate (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to current 1-306 students only. Ice cream with John at lunchtime at Van Leeuwan in the Seaport! 1 winner and winner can bring 2 friends. 6 entries for the price of 5!
2-314 Gretchen & Thea - Diner Lunch
$5
Open to current 2-314 students only. Lunch out at Squires Diner with Thea & Gretchen. Two winners. School days only.
2-314 Gretchen & Thea - Diner Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to current 2-314 students only. Lunch out at Squires Diner with Thea & Gretchen. Two winners. School days only. 6 entries for the price of 5!
2-318 Nicole - Diner Lunch
$5
Open to current 2-318 students only. Join Nicole for lunch at Squire's Diner. Nicole and 1 winner will join Gretchen & Thea and their winners lunch.
2-318 Nicole - Diner Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to current 2-318 students only. Join Nicole for lunch at Squire's Diner. Nicole and 1 winner will join Gretchen & Thea and their winners lunch. 6 entries for the price of 5!
3-322 Kelly & Jenna - In-Class Spa Lunch
$5
Open to all students. The winner will hang out in room 322 during lunch/recess with Kelly & Jenna where the two teachers will offer their nail painting and face masking services as well as spa beverages like lemony water. 1 winner and winner can bring 2 friends.
3-322 Kelly & Jenna - In-Class Spa Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. The winner will hang out in room 322 during lunch/recess with Kelly & Jenna where the two teachers will offer their nail painting and face masking services as well as spa beverages like lemony water. 1 winner and winner can bring 2 friends. 6 entries for the price of 5!
3-322 Kelly & Jenna - Lilo & Stitch Movie
$5
Open to all students. Kelly & Jenna will take two winners to see the new Lilo & Stitch movie after school on a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday (at either IPic or Alamo). 2 winners.
3-322 Kelly & Jenna - Lilo & Stitch Movie (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to all students. Kelly & Jenna will take two winners to see the new Lilo & Stitch movie after school on a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday (at either IPic or Alamo). 2 winners. 6 entries for the price of 5!
3-326 Kyla - Crafts at Lunch
$5
Only for current 3-326 students. 4 winning students will get to make friendship bracelets with Kyla during a lunch/recess period.
3-326 Kyla - Crafts at Lunch (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Only for current 3-326 students. 4 winning students will get to make friendship bracelets with Kyla during a lunch/recess period. 6 entries for the price of 5!
4th Grade Sander - Lunchtime Hang & Ice Cream
$5
Open to current 4th and 5th grade students only. Winner will bring own lunch to eat at the pier with Sander followed by ice cream at Mr. Dips. 1 winner and winner can bring 1 friend.
4th Grade Sander - Lunchtime Hang & Ice Cream (Bundle of 6)
$25
Open to current 4th and 5th grade students only. Winner will bring own lunch to eat at the pier with Sander followed by ice cream at Mr. Dips. 1 winner and winner can bring 1 friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!
4th Grade Vivian - Lunchtime Hang & Ice Cream
$5
Open to current 4th and 5th grade students only. Winner will bring own lunch to eat at the pier with Vivian followed by ice cream at Mr. Dips. 1 winner and winner can bring 1 friend. Fridays only.
4th Grade Vivian - Lunchtime Hang & Ice Cream (Bundle of 6)
$25
Open to current 4th and 5th grade students only. Winner will bring own lunch to eat at the pier with Vivian followed by ice cream at Mr. Dips. 1 winner and winner can bring 1 friend. Fridays only. 6 entries for the price of 5!
5th Grade - Lunch w/ 5th Grade Teachers
$5
Open to 5th grade students only. Enjoy a lunch bunch with 5th grade teachers, including ice cream at Van Leeuwen! Two winners (1 from 5-506 and 1 from 5-508). Each winner can bring 1 friend.
5th Grade - Lunch w/ 5th Grade Teachers (Bundle of 6 Tix)
$25
Open to 5th grade students only. Enjoy a lunch bunch with 5th grade teachers, including ice cream at Van Leeuwen! Two winners (1 from 5-506 and 1 from 5-508). Each winner can bring 1 friend. 6 entries for the price of 5!

