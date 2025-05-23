2025 Peck Slip Teacher/Staff Playdates Raffle!

Open to current Prek, 3rd and 4th grade students. Get creative with jewelry making and resin crafts with Mimi & Donnisha, who provide class and school support! Plus the winners will fuel up with delicious Chick-fil-a to keep the good vibes going! Two winners, one friend each. Tuesdays or Wednesdays. 6 entries for the price of 5!

