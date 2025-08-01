2025 Peer Support Retreat Sponsorship & Vendor Registration

The vendor table fee includes a table in the vendor area and the attendance of 1 representative per day including meals and CEU’s. Additional representatives will be $100 each. Your branding will be included on the retreat website and vendor list.
Please select this option if you need to register an additional representative to your vendor table or sponsorship.
This package includes your organizations branding on the event app and website as well as signage space during the break. A vendor table will be provided for the entirety of the retreat including meals and CEU’s for one representative.
This package includes your organizations branding on the event app and website as well as time to address those in attendance during the meal (breakfast or lunch) to share information on your services. Signage space during the meal will be available. A vendor table will be provided for the entirety of the retreat including meals and CEU’s for two representatives.
This package provides the opportunity to be a headline sponsor for the full retreat with special recognition as the dinner sponsor. Your branding will be highlighted on the retreat programs, event app, and website. Signage space will be available at the meal where you will be offered time to address all of those in attendance during dinner. A vendor table will be provided for the entirety of the retreat including meals and CEU’s for two representatives.
This package provides the opportunity to be a headline sponsor for the full retreat with special recognition as the vendor event sponsor. Your branding will be highlighted on the retreat programs, event app, and website. Signage space will be available at the vendor event where you will be offered time to address all of those in attendance during opening remarks. A vendor table will be provided for the entirety of the retreat including meals and CEU’s for four representatives.
