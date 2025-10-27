2025 Perrysburg Wrestling Club Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Hilton Grand Vacation Club
10,000 Points= up to a $2500 value
Your choice of destination and many to choose from: Arizona, California, Florida, New York, etc. Even overseas: Europe, UK, Caribbean, etc.
Travel anytime through 2026
Donation from Ken and Debbie Widdel
Starting bid
90 Minute Family Photography Session with Rachel Mari Photography
Value $325
Starting bid
Your choice between:
Option A: Dinner for 8 (includes food and tequila tasting) at Lupitas
Option B: Mexican Catering for 20 people (carry out), made special from Carlos
Winner, please see Kelsy Krise and she will give Carlos your contact information.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Included:
Value: $1,150
Starting bid
4 Field Level Seats for any Sunday through Thursday regular season home game for the Toledo MudHens 2026 Season
4 Lower/Event Level for any Sunday through Friday regular season home game for the Toledo Walleye 2025-2026 Season
Value: $135
Starting bid
Package includes:
Value: $1,250
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Value $240
Starting bid
Items included:
Value: $285
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Gift cards include:
First Watch ($100)
Kibo House ($50)
Rosaria's ($40)
Swig ($50)
Local Roots ($25) & Sweatshirt
Vito's ($50)
Hangover Easy ($50)
Tea Tree ($50)
Biaggis ($25)
Taste of Heaven ($10)
Mad House ($40)
Flying Joe ($15)
Papa John's ($20)
Nothing Bundt Cakes (Free bundtlets a year)
Condado Taco ($50)
Tekela ($30)
Buffalo Wild Wings ($25) & Sauces
Miscellaneous: shirts, hats, glasses
Value: $740
Starting bid
Expresso Car Wash Membership ($520)
Ultra Car Wash
Interior Car Cleaning Kit
Other accessories: Cleaner & air fresheners
Value: $625
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
Value: $225
Starting bid
Items include:
Value: $150
Starting bid
Basket includes:
1) Barbarian Apparel Duffle Bag
2) Defense Soap Items:
Value: $200
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Value: $255
Starting bid
The casino basket contains everything you need for a full card night at home!
Value: $125
