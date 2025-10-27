Hosted by

Perrysburg Wrestling Club

About this event

2025 Perrysburg Wrestling Club Silent Auction

Hilton Grand Vacation Club Points item
Hilton Grand Vacation Club Points
$300

Starting bid

Hilton Grand Vacation Club

10,000 Points= up to a $2500 value


Your choice of destination and many to choose from: Arizona, California, Florida, New York, etc. Even overseas: Europe, UK, Caribbean, etc.


Travel anytime through 2026


Donation from Ken and Debbie Widdel

Family Photography Session item
Family Photography Session
$30

Starting bid

90 Minute Family Photography Session with Rachel Mari Photography


Value $325

Lupita's Cantina item
Lupita's Cantina
$50

Starting bid

Your choice between:

Option A: Dinner for 8 (includes food and tequila tasting) at Lupitas

Option B: Mexican Catering for 20 people (carry out), made special from Carlos


Winner, please see Kelsy Krise and she will give Carlos your contact information.


Value: $350

CrossFit Fenix item
CrossFit Fenix
$150

Starting bid

Included:

  • 6 month unlimited membership ($150/month= 900)
  • Fenix Foundations Circuit ($150)
  • 1 Hour Massage
  • Drinks & Fenix Hat

Value: $1,150




Toledo Pride item
Toledo Pride
$20

Starting bid

4 Field Level Seats for any Sunday through Thursday regular season home game for the Toledo MudHens 2026 Season


4 Lower/Event Level for any Sunday through Friday regular season home game for the Toledo Walleye 2025-2026 Season


Value: $135


Med Spa Package from Peko MD item
Med Spa Package from Peko MD
$150

Starting bid

Package includes:

  1. Pekoskin travel skincare set
  2. Laser hair removal for an area of choice (treatment value up to $1,100)
  3. One Peko merch item

Value: $1,250

Holiday Joy Basket item
Holiday Joy Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket includes:

  • Santa Blanket (hand made)
  • 4 Bottles of Wine
  • 2 wine glasses
  • 2 champagne glasses
  • 2 advent calendars
  • Sweet jalapeño chili jam & toast
  • Puff pastry
  • Charcuterie board/tray
  • Bourbon Balls

Value $240

Self- Care Basket item
Self- Care Basket
$20

Starting bid

Items included:

  • $150 Gift Card to Healing Touch Esthetics by Deb
  • Wellaroma Clay mask bundle
  • Wellaroma Shower Oil
  • Wellaroma Body Butter

Value: $285

Grey Burnett Basket item
Grey Burnett Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket includes:

  • Adidas Combat Speed Size 7.5
  • Signed world championship poster
  • Grey Burnett t-shirt (size large)
  • Assorted Candy

Value: Priceless

Blaze Brother Basket item
Blaze Brother Basket
$100

Starting bid

Basket includes:

  • Blaze Brother Camp Voucher
  • Joey Blaze Pin Payton Robb Sweatshirt
  • Rudis Bag
  • Penn State Wrestling Sweatshirt
  • Rudis/Titan Mercury Sweatshirt
  • Penn State, Purdue, & Rudis wrestling hat
  • 2 Blaze Brothers T-shirts
  • Signed photo of Joey Blaze
  • Signed photo of Marcus Blaze
  • Signed International Rudis Shoes
  • Signed Joey Blaze "Finalist" shoes

Value: Priceless

Taste of Perrysburg item
Taste of Perrysburg
$100

Starting bid

Gift cards include:

First Watch ($100)

Kibo House ($50)

Rosaria's ($40)

Swig ($50)

Local Roots ($25) & Sweatshirt

Vito's ($50)

Hangover Easy ($50)

Tea Tree ($50)

Biaggis ($25)

Taste of Heaven ($10)

Mad House ($40)

Flying Joe ($15)

Papa John's ($20)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (Free bundtlets a year)

Condado Taco ($50)

Tekela ($30)

Buffalo Wild Wings ($25) & Sauces

Miscellaneous: shirts, hats, glasses


Value: $740

Car Care Basket item
Car Care Basket
$100

Starting bid

Expresso Car Wash Membership ($520)

  • Exterior Works Plus Annual Membership
  • Unlimited for one-year at any of their 5 locations
  • Other membership benefits

Ultra Car Wash

  • 5 free car washes ($50)

Interior Car Cleaning Kit

  • Vacuum
  • Mop with handles
  • collapsible bucket
  • Detailing brushes & duster
  • Microfiber towel
  • Dust cleaning gel
  • Etc


Other accessories: Cleaner & air fresheners


Value: $625



Barbarian Apparel item
Barbarian Apparel
$25

Starting bid

Basket Includes:

  • $100 in gift cards to Barbarian Apparel
  • Barbarian Apparel hat
  • Barbarian Apparel Bag
  • Scottie Burnett Shirt

Value: $225

Game Day Tailgate item
Game Day Tailgate
$20

Starting bid

Items include:

  • Char-Broil Portable Gas Grill
  • Platter
  • Snacklebox
  • Football Tumbler
  • Towels
  • Storage & Chip Bowls
  • Utensil Holder
  • Other various serving items & football decor
  • Tailgating Tub

Value: $150

Wrestling Essentials item
Wrestling Essentials
$20

Starting bid

Basket includes:

1) Barbarian Apparel Duffle Bag


2) Defense Soap Items:

  • 2 Tubes of wipes
  • 2 regular-size shower gels
  • 8 bars of soap
  • 2 Travel size shower gels
  • Skin cleanser/spray
  • Toiletry bag
  • Soap dish
  • Loofah

Value: $200

Family Road Trip Basket item
Family Road Trip Basket
$30

Starting bid

Basket includes:

  • 36- Can Cooler Backpack
  • Outdoor Waterproof Blanket
  • Stainless Steel Tumbler
  • Car Seat Organizer
  • Variety of Books & Games
  • Gift Cards for pit-stops:
    • $25 Starbucks
    • $25 Chick-fil-A
    • $25 to Jimmy John's
    • $25 Chipotle
    • $50 Gas Card

Value: $255

Casino Night at Home item
Casino Night at Home
$20

Starting bid

The casino basket contains everything you need for a full card night at home!

  • Acrylic BlackJack shoe
  • Cards
  • Money gun w/ fun money
  • Limited edition Lions Crown Royale
  • Card-themed shot glasses
  • Bottle-opener

Value: $125

