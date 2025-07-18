2025 PFH RARE WHISKEY AUCTION

Provides purchaser with one entry in lottery RARE WHISKEY prizes. You are purchasing a ticket for a chance to win one of five RARE Whiskey options*:



1) Will include a 15 Year Pappy Van Winkle's.

2) Will Include Elmer T. Lee & Whistlepig The Boss Hog XI.

3) Will include Barrel Proof Collection: 1792 Full Proof; Wild Turkey Rare Breed; Larceny BP; Four Roses SiBBP; Old Ezra BP; Elijah Craig BP.

4) Will include Blanton's, EH Taylor, Eagle Rare.

5) Will include Crown Royal Collection (5 bottles).

Need not be present to win.



Purchaser can win multiple prizes. Electronic ticket - need not be present to win (but we would love to see you ).