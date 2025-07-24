2025 Phi Beta Sigma Memorial Golf Tourney Sponsorship Campaign

7001 Awesome Dr

Moseley, VA 23120, USA

Tournament Sponsorship Level item
Tournament Sponsorship Level
$5,000

1. Event Banner Signage

2. Name Signage on 1st, 9th, 10th & 18th hole or preferred holes (Green Side)

3. Verbal Recognition at the Awards Reception

4. Eight Golfers (2 Teams)

5. 1 Dozen Golf Balls

Platinum Sponsorship Level item
Platinum Sponsorship Level
$3,500

1. Name Signage on 1st, 9th, 10th & 18th hole

or preferred holes (Green Side)

2. Verbal Recognition at the Awards Reception

3. Four Golfers (1 Team)

4. 1 Dozen Golf Balls

Gold Sponsorship Level item
Gold Sponsorship Level
$2,500

1. Name Signage on 10th & 18th hole or preferred holes (Green Side)

2. Verbal Recognition at the Awards Reception

3. Four Golfers

4. 1 Dozen Golf Balls

Silver Sponsorship Level item
Silver Sponsorship Level
$1,500

1. Name Signage on 1 hole of choice (Green Side)

2. Verbal Recognition at the Awards Reception

3. Two Golfers

4. 1 Dozen Golf Balls

Bronze Sponsorship Level item
Bronze Sponsorship Level
$1,000

1. Name Signage on 1 hole of choice (Green Side)

2. Verbal Recognition at the Awards Reception

3. Two Golfers

Hole Sponsorship Level item
Hole Sponsorship Level
$200

1. Name Signage on 1 hole of choice (Tee Box)

