2025 Phil Strand Memorial Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Aloha, OR 97007, USA
Includes: Green Fees, Carts, Range Balls, Hole Prizes, Drink Ticket, Lunch and Post Tournament Awards Dinner & Raffle for four (4) people.
Once registered, please provide your foursome names to [email protected]
Includes: Green Fees, Carts, Range Balls, Hole Prizes, Drink Ticket, Lunch and Post Tournament Awards Dinner & Raffle for four (4) people.
Once registered, please provide your foursome names to [email protected]
Includes: Green Fees, Carts, Range Balls, Hole Prizes, Drink Ticket, Lunch and Post Tournament Awards Dinner & Raffle.
• Banner provided with your logo
• Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Includes a foursome, lunch, and dinner
• Banner provided with your logo on Beverage Carts
• Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Includes a foursome, lunch, dinner, and 10 drink tickets
• Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
• Recognition during awards dinner with signage provided for
tables
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Includes a foursome, lunch, dinner, and 4 drink tickets
• Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
• Banner at lunch, provided
• Recognition during awards dinner with signage provided for
tables
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Recognition in tournament program
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided
• Table and two folding chairs provided at tee box
• Includes Lunch, dinner and drink tickets for up to 2 staff
members
• Recognition in tournament program
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided
• Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at Driving Range, signage provided
• Lunch Provided for up to 2 staff members
• Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at Putting Green, signage provided
• Lunch Provided for up to 2 staff members
• Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided
• Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided
• Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided
• Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
• Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
• Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!