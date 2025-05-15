Hosted by

IIBEC Portland Chapter

About this event

2025 Phil Strand Memorial Golf Tournament

The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club - 4805 SW 229th Ave

Aloha, OR 97007, USA

Golf Foursome (IIBEC Portland Chapter Member)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Green Fees, Carts, Range Balls, Hole Prizes, Drink Ticket, Lunch and Post Tournament Awards Dinner & Raffle for four (4) people.
Once registered, please provide your foursome names to [email protected]

Golf Foursome (IIBEC Portland Chapter Non-member)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Green Fees, Carts, Range Balls, Hole Prizes, Drink Ticket, Lunch and Post Tournament Awards Dinner & Raffle for four (4) people.
Once registered, please provide your foursome names to [email protected]

Single Player
$250

Includes: Green Fees, Carts, Range Balls, Hole Prizes, Drink Ticket, Lunch and Post Tournament Awards Dinner & Raffle.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Banner provided with your logo
Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Includes a foursome, lunch, and dinner

Gold Sponsor (Drink Cart)
$2,000

Banner provided with your logo on Beverage Carts
Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Includes a foursome, lunch, dinner, and 10 drink tickets

Silver Sponsor (Dinner)
$1,500

Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
Recognition during awards dinner with signage provided for
tables
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Includes a foursome, lunch, dinner, and 4 drink tickets

Bronze Sponsor (Lunch)
$500

Featured Sponsorship Recognition in all IIBEC Golf promotions
Banner at lunch, provided
Recognition during awards dinner with signage provided for
tables
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile

Attended Tee Box Sponsor
$850

Recognition in tournament program
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided
Table and two folding chairs provided at tee box
Includes Lunch, dinner and drink tickets for up to 2 staff
members

Tee Hole Sponsor
$300

Recognition in tournament program
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided

Driving Range Sponsor
$300

Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at Driving Range, signage provided
Lunch Provided for up to 2 staff members

Putting Green Sponsor
$300

• Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at Putting Green, signage provided
Lunch Provided for up to 2 staff members

Closest to Pin Sponsor (Men & Women)
$250

Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided

Long Drive Sponsor (Men & Women)
$250

Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided

Longest Putt Sponsor (Men & Women)
$250

Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided

Straight Drive Sponsor (Men & Women)
$250

Recognition in all IIBEC Tournament promotional material
Recognition on IIBEC Portland Chapter website and LinkedIn
Profile
Signage at sponsored tee box, signage provided

