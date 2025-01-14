New Learning Ventures Inc - Phoenix Modern

Hosted by

New Learning Ventures Inc - Phoenix Modern

About this event

2025 Phoenix Modern Celebration Dinner and Auction

200 E Mitchell Dr

Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA

General Admission for 2 people
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This ticket is for two people. Your ticket directly supports innovative educational programs, helping cultivate curiosity and resilience in our learners. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate and make a meaningful impact—secure your ticket today!
Table Sponsor - 10 tickets
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserve a table for 10, with your name displayed on the table, special acknowledgment in the event program, and a thank-you recognition on the Welcome Sign. Invite family and friends or cover the cost for a staff member to attend the dinner.
Premium Sponsor Table - 10 tickets
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserve a premium table for 10, featuring your name displayed on the table, an acknowledgment in the event program, a VIP gift, and thank-you recognition on the Welcome Sign.
Signature Event Sponsor
$5,000
Become our named Event Sponsor and expand your impact by ensuring this event has the greatest impact possible. Reserve a VIP table for 10, which includes your name displayed on the table, acknowledgment in the event program as our Signature Sponsor, a VIP gift, and prominent recognition on the Welcome Sign.
Add a donation for New Learning Ventures Inc - Phoenix Modern

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!