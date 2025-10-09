2025 Photo Session Sign Up @ Fall Fundraiser and Meet Up

Hosted by
About this event
1 left!
Reserve a timeslot for a 15-minute photo session for you and your pup. After the event, you will receive 2 high-quality photos of you (your family) and pup(s).
Please only reserve one time slot per person/family. Your timeslot can be seen on your ticket under Event Details. Please arrive at the Bearded Lady Pet Photography booth 5 minutes prior to your scheduled timeslot.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!