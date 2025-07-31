NEW DATE! 2026 Pickleball Family Tournament Fundraiser

8688 S Emerald Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284, USA
Includes lite bites, drinks and your spot in the tournament. Not in the mood to play? No worries - cheer your heart out from the sidelines.
Includes lite bites, drinks and your spot in the tournament. Not in the mood to play? No worries - cheer your heart out from the sidelines.
Includes signage on the court you sponsored. Mentions throughout the event. Social media shout out. 2 players, lite bites, drinks and entry into the tournament.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing