2025 Pickleball For a Purpose Silent Auction

3620 Wild Cherry Way, Mason, OH 45040, USA

2025 VOA Country Music Festival item
2025 VOA Country Music Festival
$185

𝗙𝗠𝗩: $𝟲𝟭𝟱.𝟮𝟰 || (2) 4-Day General Admission Tickets to the VOA Country Music Awards on August 7-10, 2025!
Food & Wine Lovers Basket item
Food & Wine Lovers Basket
$105

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟱𝟬 || $100 gift card to Wildflower Cafe • (4) $25 gift cards to Looking Glass Hospitality Restaurants (Clyborne, Tahona Kitchen & Bar, Alara, Emery, Fretboard Public House, Toast and Berry) • $10 gift card to Kona Grill • (2) FREE Condados tacos • 10% off Tony's food purchase coupon • Insulated Wildflower Cafe wine cup • Wildflower Cafe wine bottle opener • (1) bottle of Emmolo merlot • (1) bottle of Cloud 90 Cavit Pino Grigio • (1) bottle of Le Hameau Sauvignon Blanc • (1) bottle of Parducci Merlot • (1) Wildflower cafe T-shirt (size M)
Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$75

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟭𝟱 || (2) one-day passes to Kings Island (valid one operating day through labor day) • (4) Zoo passes (valid thru 12/31/25) • $25 Skyline gift card • $15 Graeters gift card • Squishmallow
Bourbon Lovers Basket item
Bourbon Lovers Basket
$125

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟮𝟱 || (4) $25 gift cards to Looking Glass Hospitality Restaurants (Clyborne, Tahona Kitchen & Bar, Alara, Emery, Fretboard Public House, Toast and Berry) • Elija Craig Small Batch • Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey • O.K.I. Straight Rye Whiskey • Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Maya's Favorite Things Basket item
Maya's Favorite Things Basket
$115

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟴𝟱 || $50 Bath & Body Works GC • $25 Red Robin GC • $50 Mitchell's Salon Day Spa GC • $50 Cincy Sammy's GC • Bath & Body Works lotion and shower gel • Bath Bombs • Sloth Stuffed Animal • Blue nail polish • Yankee Maya Candle • Dragonfly Earrings • Wind Chimes • Dragonfly ornament • Blue scarf • Flamingo Tumbler
Pickleball Lovers Basket item
Pickleball Lovers Basket
$135

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟰𝟵𝟱 || Free two-hour court reservation at The Pickle Lodge • Selkirk backpack • Selkirk paddle • Selkirk pack of 4 balls • Selkirk baseball hats (1 white, 1 black)
Kate Spade Leila Dome Backpack item
Kate Spade Leila Dome Backpack
$115

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟵𝟵 || Measurements 9.4" W x 12.88" H x 5.6" D • Features: Metal pinmount logo Closure Type: Zip around closure, Zip closure, front zip pocket & side slip pockets • Materials: Pebbled Leather, Lining: Two way spade jacquard lining
Head to Toe Glam Basket item
Head to Toe Glam Basket
$65

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟮𝟰𝟬 || $100 gift card to Tieks, the most versatile flats in the world! Made of the finest Italian leathers and designed to fold and fit in a purse. Wearable all day, every day • Kendra Scott Cailin Huggies earrings in Gold with White Crystal • Kendra Scott Blair Butterfly Pendant in Gold with Clear Crystal.
Custom Catering from Flavorful Dishes item
Custom Catering from Flavorful Dishes
$125

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟱𝟮𝟱 || $500 gift certificate to be used for a custom catering order at Flavorful Dishes • (2) bottles of wine • (2) butterfly wine glasses
Little Rascals Photography Session item
Little Rascals Photography Session
$115

𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟰𝟳𝟱 || One complimentary photography session • Includes: Session Fee + 15 high resolution digital images.

