2025 Pickleball For a Purpose Silent Auction

𝗙𝗠𝗩: $𝟲𝟭𝟱.𝟮𝟰 || (2) 4-Day General Admission Tickets to the VOA Country Music Awards on August 7-10, 2025!
Food & Wine Lovers Basket
$105
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟱𝟬 ||
$100 gift card to Wildflower Cafe
• (4) $25 gift cards to Looking Glass Hospitality Restaurants (Clyborne, Tahona Kitchen & Bar, Alara, Emery, Fretboard Public House, Toast and Berry)
• $10 gift card to Kona Grill
• (2) FREE Condados tacos
• 10% off Tony's food purchase coupon
• Insulated Wildflower Cafe wine cup
• Wildflower Cafe wine bottle opener
• (1) bottle of Emmolo merlot
• (1) bottle of Cloud 90 Cavit Pino Grigio
• (1) bottle of Le Hameau Sauvignon Blanc
• (1) bottle of Parducci Merlot
• (1) Wildflower cafe T-shirt (size M)
Family Fun Basket
$75
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟭𝟱 ||
(2) one-day passes to Kings Island (valid one operating day through labor day) • (4) Zoo passes (valid thru 12/31/25) • $25 Skyline gift card • $15 Graeters gift card • Squishmallow
Bourbon Lovers Basket
$125
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟮𝟱 ||
(4) $25 gift cards to Looking Glass Hospitality Restaurants (Clyborne, Tahona Kitchen & Bar, Alara, Emery, Fretboard Public House, Toast and Berry) • Elija Craig Small Batch • Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey • O.K.I. Straight Rye Whiskey • Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Maya's Favorite Things Basket
$115
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟴𝟱 ||
$50 Bath & Body Works GC • $25 Red Robin GC • $50 Mitchell's Salon Day Spa GC • $50 Cincy Sammy's GC • Bath & Body Works lotion and shower gel • Bath Bombs • Sloth Stuffed Animal • Blue nail polish • Yankee Maya Candle • Dragonfly Earrings • Wind Chimes • Dragonfly ornament • Blue scarf • Flamingo Tumbler
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟯𝟵𝟵 ||
Measurements
9.4" W x 12.88" H x 5.6" D •
Features:
Metal pinmount logo
Closure Type: Zip around closure, Zip closure,
front zip pocket & side slip pockets •
Materials:
Pebbled Leather,
Lining: Two way spade jacquard lining
Head to Toe Glam Basket
$65
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟮𝟰𝟬 ||
$100 gift card to Tieks, the most versatile flats in the world! Made of the finest Italian leathers and designed to fold and fit in a purse. Wearable all day, every day • Kendra Scott Cailin Huggies earrings in Gold with White Crystal • Kendra Scott Blair Butterfly Pendant in Gold with Clear Crystal.
Custom Catering from Flavorful Dishes
$125
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟱𝟮𝟱 ||
$500 gift certificate to be used for a custom catering order at Flavorful Dishes • (2) bottles of wine • (2) butterfly wine glasses
Little Rascals Photography Session
$115
𝗙𝗠𝗩 $𝟰𝟳𝟱 ||
One complimentary photography session • Includes: Session Fee + 15 high resolution digital images.
