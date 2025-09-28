2025 Pickleball Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Pickleball Towel
20 oz Tumbler full of Fruit Punch Electrolyte Powder Packets
Cour-age Definition Mug
Franklin Pickleball
Starting bid
Whole Soma located inside Inspire Yoga, Colleyville, TX
30 minute massage
30 minute contrast session (cold plunge & sauna)
2 - Franklin Pickleballs
Starting bid
Purple Sparkle Pickleball Bag Decor
2 - Franklin Pickleballs
$100 Chicken N Pickle Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Pickleball Towel
20 oz Tumbler full of Fruit Punch Electrolyte Powder Packets
Pink Courage on Black Mug
Franklin Pickleball
Starting bid
Movker Black Pickleball Bag with adjustable shoulder strap, fence hook, and ball bag with 3 Franklin pickleballs.
Starting bid
32 oz, Pickleball Water Bottle
Red pickleball keychain
3 - Franklin pickleballs
Starting bid
Pickleball Towel
20 oz Tumbler full of Fruit Punch Electrolyte Powder Packets
Retro Courage Mug
Franklin Pickleball
Starting bid
Play pickleball anywhere, anytime with this PicklePHI ball kit, including the following pickleballs:
Foam Training Ball
Official USAPA Tournament Ball
Silent Ball
Indoor Luminous Ball
LED Glow in the Dark Ball
Outdoor Luminous Ball
Grass Ball
Indoor Ball
Bouncy Ball
Starting bid
P&G Collection Leather Western Purse
Starting bid
Friday or Saturday Night Stay
Breakfast for 2
Free Parking
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!