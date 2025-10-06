2025 Pickled for Parkinsons™ Silent Auction

Retail value $280



From Selkirk: The LUXX Control Air quickly became a player favorite, utilizing the innovations of the LABS Project 003 to serve players looking for the ultimate control paddle.





This paddle went against the grain in the pickleball industry, focusing on amplifying control and precision versus pure power. The reviews backed up our observation – the majority of players wanted help keeping the ball in bounds, placing it strategically to orchestrate wins instead of relying on brute force. The LUXX Control Air did exactly that.





At Selkirk, we’ve been ALL IN on pickleball for over a decade. That means we’re never complacent, so even though the LUXX Control Air is popular, we still wanted to find improvements.





One area of feedback from players about the previous version of the LUXX paddle was a desire for longer-lasting spin and a thought that “ultimate control” was at the expense of all power.





The LUXX Control Air with InfiniGrit takes the popularity of the player-friendly LUXX Control Air, but enhances it with additional spin durability and slightly more power. The two main upgrades from the previous LUXX Control Air:

3x longer-lasting spin: The InfiniGrit Surface has triple the durability of raw carbon paddles with enhanced spin potential, allowing players to achieve up to 2,000 RPMs for more precise shots. Ultimate control, but with more power: The 19mm X7 Thikset Honeycomb Core (1mm thinner than the prior version) and EVA foam in the throat and handle combine to produce additional power. Don’t worry, this additional power is not at the expense of any control.

Invikta | Longer Handle & Longest Paddle Shape: Favored for its increased sweet spot size when compared to other elongated pickleball paddle shapes, the Invikta is popular with intermediate to pro players. With Invikta, you get the elongated shape, a large sweet spot, and an even longer handle that provides more power, more reach, and more spin.