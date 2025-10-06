2025 Pickled for Parkinsons™ Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$600 Value!
Total Wine & More will host a classroom event that is certain to entertain. Guided by experts, you'll spend two hours exploring famous wine growing regions and sample delicious pours. Just choose a class & your guest list and they'll handle the rest!
Note:
- All attendees must be 21 years old.
- Six weeks lead time required from request date to event date.
- Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year.
- Minimum attendee requirement is 10 guests.
Starting bid
Retail value: $99.97
The CPX Pro is a 19mm raw 3k carbon fiber thermoformed unibody pickleball paddle built for ultimate control & precision
Starting bid
Retail value $221.97 (1 of 2)
Bundle includes paddle, paddle cover, overgrip, hat
The CRBN¹ Pickleball Paddle 16mm features a raw T700 carbon fiber face with a honeycomb polypropylene core. Carbon fiber is the optimal choice of material for paddles. Not only does it produce insane amounts of spin, but it also provides a massive sweet spot with the perfect balance of power and control.
The CRBN¹ weighs an average of 8.0 ounces to give you the stability you need at the net for blocking and returning hard-hit balls. The elongated shape allows for great court coverage which will set you up to return anything your opponent can throw at you, and the extra length on the handle allows just enough room for a two-handed backhand drive.
We kept the design sleek and subtle because we like our playing to do the talking, not our paddle.
Starting bid
Retail value $221.97 (2 of 2)
Bundle includes paddle, paddle cover, overgrip, hat
Starting bid
Retail value $191.97
This bundle includes 2 Rainmaker paddles + 3 Gamma Chuck balls.
The new Rainmaker™ paddle will turn heads on the court this season. Players can elevate their game with its microbead technology that provides a soft, quiet, and responsive feel. Whether perfecting a serve or rallying with friends, the Rainmaker’s lightweight design and stylish finish make every match a little more fun. Its large sweet spot ensures better control and consistency, helping build confidence with every swing.
Specifications
Paddle Thickness: 16 mm
Weight: ≈ 8.2 ounces
Length: 16-5/8 inches
Width: 7-3/8 inches
Grip length: 5-1/2 inches
Grip size: 4-1/8 inches
Grip Type: GAMMA Honeycomb™ Grip
USA Pickleball Approved
Starting bid
Package retail value $319.97
Bundle includes paddle, overgrip, visor, 3 balls
The Gearbox Pro Ultimate 16mm: The Perfect Balance of Power and Control - Quiet Approved.
Gearbox sets a new standard in pickleball innovation with the Pro Ultimate 16mm, a paddle that seamlessly bridges the gap between raw power and precise control. Built on advanced engineering principles and enhanced by cutting-edge technology, this paddle is designed to elevate your performance to championship levels.
The Pro Ultimate combines explosive power with remarkable stability and control, offering unmatched reset capabilities to keep you in command of the game. Crafted in collaboration with elite pickleball athletes, it integrates Gearbox’s patented SSTCore™ and innovative Power Matrix technology, delivering the perfect synergy of power and precision.
This paddle is more than a game-changer—it's the gold standard for players who demand the best. Officially approved under USA Pickleball’s Quiet Category, the Pro Ultimate Elongated ensures reduced noise for play in noise-sensitive environments like community courts or residential areas, without sacrificing performance. Whether you're dominating a tournament or enjoying a match at your local court, the Pro Ultimate lets you play with confidence, finesse, and quiet power.
Step up to the paddle of champions. The Pro Ultimate is ready to redefine your game.
Starting bid
Retail Value $374.85
Bundle includes Agassi paddle, backpack, and hat
Built for high performance, the Agassi Pro 16mm features an extended sweet spot to the upper edges and bottom corners of the paddle for precision shot placement and consistent power.
JOOLA’s Tech Flex Power (TFP) technology offers optimal weight distribution for enhanced control and forgiveness. Step into the game with the Agassi x JOOLA Pro.
Agassi Pro is UPA-A certified and USAP PBCoR .43 certified.
Agassi Vision II Backpack
Hit the court in style with the JOOLA Agassi Vision II backpack. Perfect for carrying all your pickleball equipment and daily essentials. Pack your game-worn shoes in the ventilated shoe compartment, and safely store your keys and phone in the hidden interior zippered pocket. Whether you're heading from the office to the court or anywhere in between, the Agassi Vision backpack is your ultimate doubles partner. Go out and play!
Starting bid
Package value: $300
Bundle includes 2 paddles + backpack
Legacy Pro Air, Black ($150)
You asked for a more rounded shape with a longer handle and we listened. The Legacy Pro Air has a more aerodynamic shape at the top for the players that enjoy fast hand battles. The 5.5” handle will allow players a little more handle for two-handed backhands. The power and spin on this paddle are at the top of the game. Control your dinks, drops, resets, blocks and move players around with top spin rolls and backcuts to exert your game plan at a high level. If you enjoy an elongated paddle with a little more rounded face instead of the more Square decision then you will love this paddle. USAPA Approved.
Face: Toray t700 Raw Carbon Fiber
Length: 16.3”
Width: 7.5”
Core thickness: 16mm
Handle Length: 5.5”
Handle Shape: Octagonal
Handle Circumference: 4.125”
Core: Polypropylene Honeycomb Thermoformed Carbon Seal injected with foam
One piece construction
Weight: 8.0-8.4 oz
Legacy Velocity ($70)
The Legacy Velocity is the first non thermoformed Unibody constructed paddle Legacy has introduced to the market. This paddle has amazing spin that lasts longer than the average raw carbon fiber paddle. The paddle was designed for control. Layered just like the Legacy Pro but without the thermoformed seal. If control and ridiculous spin fit your game then look no further! This paddle is made for the beginner to the high level player looking to dominate the control game. Word to the wise…shorten your swing because this paddle comes with some serious Spin Velocity!!!!
Surface: Toray T700 Raw Carbon Fiber Coated to protect RCF.
Length: 16.1”
Width: 7.8”
Core Thickness: 14mm
Core Material: Polypropylene Honeycomb
Weight: 7.8-8.1
Handle length: 5”
Handle circumference: 4.125”
Handle Shape: Octagonal
Unibody Construction
Legacy Elite Sports Backpack ($80)
Show up to the court in style with this water proof sports backpack from Legacy Pickleball that houses 10-12 paddles. With secret compartments, a built in USB charger, room for your shoes, a spot for your laptop and plenty enough room to carry your paddles, your buddies paddles and all of your needed accessories along with two water bottle slots this backpack is sure to be a hit at the courts!
Starting bid
Retail value: $264.98
Bundle includes 1 Bantum GTO-C 14.3mm paddle in Knockout Pink + towel
The Bantam GTO is an aggressive, hybrid-shaped paddle designed for players who thrive under pressure and love to dictate the pace. With an aerodynamic taper, expanded sweet spot, and a perfectly balanced profile, the GTO gives you the freedom to swing faster, strike harder, and control every shot with confidence. It’s our most-tested shape ever—cold-pressed in the USA for elite consistency and trusted by players who want every edge.
PERFORMANCE SPECS
• Head-Biased Balance Point: Increases swing weight for max power.
• Aerodynamic Tapered Shape: For speed & power in hands battles.
• Perimeter Weight System: Increases twist weight for better stability.
• 12.7 / 14.3 Core Thickness.
• 16.25" Length.
• 7.75" Width.
• 7.9 oz Weight.
• 5.5" Handle Length.
• 4.25" Grip Circumference.
• USAP Approved
• UPA-A Certified
Starting bid
Retail value: $264.98
Bundle includes 1 Bantum TKO-CX 12.7mm paddle in Ocean Blue + towel
The Bantam TKO-CX (XL handle) was designed in conjunction with top pickleball pro, Christian Alshon, to provide a combination of power, spin, and reach. PT-700 unidirectional RAW carbon fiber is combined with our legendary 12.7mm Bantam core to give serious players max power and spin capability. A 5 3⁄4” handle reduces wind drag and allows for a two-handed backhand, while a 16 1⁄2” overall paddle length increases speed at the point of contact—exponentially increasing power with every hit.
PERFORMANCE SPECS
• 12.7 / 14.3 Core Thickness.
• 16.5" Length.
• 7.5" Width.
• 7.8oz Weight.
• 5.75" Handle Length.
• USAP Approved
• UPA-A Certified
Starting bid
Retail value $280
From Selkirk: The LUXX Control Air quickly became a player favorite, utilizing the innovations of the LABS Project 003 to serve players looking for the ultimate control paddle.
This paddle went against the grain in the pickleball industry, focusing on amplifying control and precision versus pure power. The reviews backed up our observation – the majority of players wanted help keeping the ball in bounds, placing it strategically to orchestrate wins instead of relying on brute force. The LUXX Control Air did exactly that.
At Selkirk, we’ve been ALL IN on pickleball for over a decade. That means we’re never complacent, so even though the LUXX Control Air is popular, we still wanted to find improvements.
One area of feedback from players about the previous version of the LUXX paddle was a desire for longer-lasting spin and a thought that “ultimate control” was at the expense of all power.
The LUXX Control Air with InfiniGrit takes the popularity of the player-friendly LUXX Control Air, but enhances it with additional spin durability and slightly more power. The two main upgrades from the previous LUXX Control Air:
Invikta | Longer Handle & Longest Paddle Shape: Favored for its increased sweet spot size when compared to other elongated pickleball paddle shapes, the Invikta is popular with intermediate to pro players. With Invikta, you get the elongated shape, a large sweet spot, and an even longer handle that provides more power, more reach, and more spin.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!