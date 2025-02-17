2025 Pie Night

Single person admission includes, Pizza, Pie, Service and Fun.
Family Ticket
$100
Bring your family and enjoy a night of Pizza, Pie, Service and Fun. All ages are welcome. Family tickets are limited to immediate family members. Grab all your families and purchase multiple family tickets and come have a great evening.
Add-On T-shirt
$20
Want a fun Pi Day shirt to wear for the event? And all day? Add on this fun addition and show your support of Tiny Tim's and Pi! Shirt sales will end on March 9th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!