Camp Cale

Camp Cale

2025 Pig on the Perquimans Cook Team

377 Camp Cale Rd

Hertford, NC 27944, USA

Sanctioned Whole Hog Competition
$25

BBQ Cook-off Fundraiser Sanctioned by Whole Hog Barbecue Series! Whole Hog Competition Prizes: 1st Place: $600 + Award, 2nd Place: $400 + Award, 3rd Place: $300 + Award

Backyard BBQ Competition
$25

Our Backyard teams will compete for the People's Choice Award where the public will vote for your BBQ. $1=1 vote. All proceeds go towards building a new Dining Hall! Our Backyard BBQ Teams will also be judged (separate from the Whole Hog Competition) for the Best BBQ!

