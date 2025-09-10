2026 Pig on the Perquimans Cook Team Registration

Hosted by
BBQ Cook-off Fundraiser Sanctioned by the Whole Hog BBQ Series! Whole Hog Competition Prizes: 1st Place: $600 + Award, 2nd Place: $400 + Award, 3rd Place: $300 + Award
This is an early bird ticket. After January 15, the cost will increase to $50.
Our Backyard teams will compete for the People's Choice Award where the public will vote for your BBQ. $1=1 vote. All proceeds go towards our building projects! Our Backyard BBQ Teams will also be judged (separate from the Whole Hog Competition) for the Best BBQ! This is an early bird ticket. After January 15, the cost will increase to $50.
