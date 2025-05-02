2025 Pigskin Preview

Gold has the premium seating location. Each table seats 8 people and each attendee gets a 1 year membership to National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
Silver has preferential seating location. Each table seats 8 people and each attendee gets a 1 year membership to National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
Each table seats 8 people and each attendee gets a 1 year membership to National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
This is for a single attendee and includes a 1 year membership to National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!