2025 Pink Palmettos Breast Cancer SCOA Cares Inc's Auction

1000 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201, USA
Crystalize Blue Scentsy Warmer. This glass warmer is 6" tall. Snowflake design in a beautiful winter blue. Still in original box. Retired Edition. MSRP $50.00
Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Duffel Bag. Lemon Grove Pattern.
Brand New with Tags MSRP $129.00
Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Backpack. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package.
MSRP $209.00
Xtra Small to Small size Bucket Hat for your cute little fur baby. MSRP $3.97
Vera Bradley Lanyard. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package. MSRP $25.00
Vera Bradley Outlet Hipster. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package. MSRP $85.00
Vera Bradley Lanyard. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package. MSRP $25.00
Marley Lilly Leopard Print Tote Bag. MSRP $25.00
Tumbler & Zipper Pouch Combo. "May you be proud of the work you do. The person you are. And the difference you make." MSRP $20.00
Hallmark Baby 5 Year Memory Book. New. MSRP $39.95
Colorful Fall Cloth Pumpkin Decor.
7" H x 5" W
Vera Bradley Outlet RFID Small Bifold Wallet. Lemon Grove Pattern.
Brand New with Tags MSRP $69.00
Vera Bradley Outlet Grand Traveler Bag. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $159.00
Vera Bradley Outlet Loop Keychain. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $19.00
Vera Bradley Outlet Trio Zip Hipster. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $85.00
Vera Bradley Essential Backpack. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $139.00
Lily Pulitzer Glass Water bottle. Sunken Treasure Dragon Fruit Color. MSRP $35.00
Simply Southern Snake Print Cross Body Purse. NWT MSRP $10.00
Simply Southern Snake Print Cosmetic Bag. NWT. MSRP $10.00
Sour Dough Starter Kit.
Includes: Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Bread Knife, Bread Lame, Danish Wisk, Glass Jar set w/items shown, bowl scraper, dehydrated sour dough starter, and Pampered Chef mixing bowl. NEW ITEMS MSRP $170.00
(You only need a banneton proofing basket to complete the starter set)
Handpicked Palmetto State Shape, Pearl Accent, Pearl Earrings. Sterling Silver. NWT.
MSRP $88.00 - necklace
MSRP $44.00 - earrings
Approx. total MSRP $132.00
Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag.
Images: Front/Back
MSRP. $23.00
1 of 3
Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag.
Images: Front/Back
MSRP. $23.00
1 of 2
Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag.
Images: Front/Back
MSRP. $23.00
1 of 1
Carolina Gamecock Cutting Board
Cream colored cross body zippered bag. NEW
MSRP $12.00
Rose colored cross body zippered bag. NEW
MSRP $12.00
Spidey Amazing Friends 4-piece Full Sheet Set. NEW
MSRP $24.98
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-piece Full Sheet Set. NEW
MSRP $24.98
Custom Made Lanyard Holder. Flowers on face of holder. New MSRP $7.00
Custom Made "Fall-Pink-Tober" Door wreath 20"x20"
This wreath was made by Jennifer Hunger. MSRP $50.00
Ozark Trail Brand, 40-ounce Tumbler with handle. Bright pink. Brand New. MSRP $18.97
Haley Bush Ornament
5.75" x 4.75"
New
MSRP $10.00
Hello Kitty Zipper Backpack 9"x8" (smaller in size) NWT MSRP $14.98
Jurassic Park Blind Box Toy (Surprise) Approx. 4"x3"
New MSRP $11.00
Nurse Theme Charms - Napier Brand New in Box 7.5" silver tone bracelet. MSRP $24.00
Mama & Papa Bear Mug set. New in box.
MSRP $15.00
Lego LARGE #10281 Botanicals Bonsai Tree kit. New
MSRP $59.99
Lego LARGE #10311 Botanicals Collection Orchid kit. New Item.
MSRP $66.70
Lego #10369 Botanicals Plum Blossom kit. New
MSRP $29.99
Lego #10343 Botanicals Mini Orchid kit. New
MSRP $29.99
Willow Tree "Thinking of You" Angel
MSRP $27.99
Glory Haus South Carolina Ornament
MSRP $24.00
Magic Mesh Garage Hands-Free Screen Door
MSRP $28.99
Wooden Wall Organizer Rack with 3 metal hooks. This piece is nicely made, sturdy and of good quality.
20"H x 12"W
MSRP $35.00
Song of Solomon 3:4"I have found the one whom my soul loves. Large whitewash wood wall decor with 5x7 photo frame. KIRKLAND's Home decor brand
MSRP $34.99
Medium Size Reflective Pet Harness and Leash.New in package. MSRP $11.99
Northern Columns of the State House, Columbia, SC, Artwork is 16.5 H x 13.5" W in size. in size, triple matte framed.
(photo is partially cut-off and does not show the entire frame)
Water-color framed artwork by artist Margaret Carter of South Carolina Governor Mansion. Signed by Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster. 12" H x 17" W
Large - 11.5 inches tall 6.5 inches wide
Yummiland Doll -Bianca Bubblegum (make lip gloss)
New in packaging.
MSRP $24.95
Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid - white
Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid - orange
Disney’s Wish Star mini doll surprise keychain
Wicked Zak! 25 oz water bottle
MSRP $9.99
Honey Bee Acres Bee Teas Pastry Shop
NIB
MSRP $19.97
Polly Pocket Bunny Carnival Compact
NIB
MSRP $9.97
Yummiland Doll - Rory Blueberry (w/ lip gloss) doll size 4”
NIB
MSRP $9.97
Yummiland Callie Birthday Cake (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4”
NIB
MSRP $9.97
Yummiland Bianca Bubblegum (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4”
NIB
MSRP $9.97
Great for night time family fun!
Regulation, weight & size Frisbee - LED Flying Disc -12 colors
NWT
MSRP $ 17.99
Plush Vintage style, Grinning Cat table top decor, 18 inches
NWT
Legos Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Kid #75412
NIB
MSRP $22.96
Legos Botanical Succulents #10309
NIB
MSRP $49.95
Rainbow High Creative Crystals- Amaya, 11 inch Fashion Doll
NIB
MSRP $ 24.97
Little Tikes, Batman Bow Blaster DC Active Play Toy
NIB
MSRP $42.84
Nerf N Seris Blaster & 12 N1 Darts
NIB
MSRP $12.73
Robo Alive, deep sea monster, electronic robot surprise toy
NIB
MSRP $16.99
Large - 11.5“ tall x 6.5” wide
Yummiland Piper Peach Doll (with Lip gloss kit)
NIB
MSRP $29.98
Battat Adventure Talkies Zebra
Giraffe Kids Walkie Talkies, Toddler and Preschool Toys
NIB
MSRP $19.82
Play-Doh Holiday Advent Calendar 24 Days of Surprise
NIB
MSRP $15.49
Hot Wheels RC 1:64 Scale Ford Mustang GTD, Battery-Powered
Remote-Control Toy Car
NIB
MSRP $24.97
Adventure Force Arsenal X Dart
Blaster Set, Bolt-Action and Top Slide Prime, 2 Blasters with 25 Accu- Blast Darts, Flip Clip, Detachable Scope, Compatible with Standard Nerf Blasters
NIB
MSRP $23.36
HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern, Virtual Dancing and Interactive Games, 5" Pixie Doll, 200+ Way...
NIB
MSRP: $78.99
Pokemon Venusaur Plush - 12-inch Soft Plush with Authentic
Details
NIG
MSRP $ 24.97
Disney Stitch Plush Toy, 14 in,
NIB
MSRP $ 24.95
Fluffie Stuffiez Cake Small Collectible Plush - Surprise Reveal
NIB
MSRP $8.98
