2025 Pink Palmettos Breast Cancer SCOA Cares Inc's Auction

1000 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Scentsy Warmer item
Scentsy Warmer
$5

Crystalize Blue Scentsy Warmer. This glass warmer is 6" tall. Snowflake design in a beautiful winter blue. Still in original box. Retired Edition. MSRP $50.00

Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Duffel Bag item
Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Duffel Bag
$35

Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Duffel Bag. Lemon Grove Pattern.

Brand New with Tags MSRP $129.00

Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Backpack item
Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Backpack
$45

Vera Bradley Outlet Large Traveler Backpack. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package.

MSRP $209.00

Xtra Small to Small size Bucket Hat for Pet.
$3

Xtra Small to Small size Bucket Hat for your cute little fur baby. MSRP $3.97

Vera Bradley Lanyard (1 of 2 available) item
Vera Bradley Lanyard (1 of 2 available)
$3

Vera Bradley Lanyard. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package. MSRP $25.00

Vera Bradley Outlet Hipster item
Vera Bradley Outlet Hipster
$23

Vera Bradley Outlet Hipster. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package. MSRP $85.00

Vera Bradley Lanyard (2of 2 available) item
Vera Bradley Lanyard (2of 2 available)
$3

Vera Bradley Lanyard. Lemon Grove Pattern. Brand New in package. MSRP $25.00

Marley Lilly Leopard Print Tote Bag item
Marley Lilly Leopard Print Tote Bag
$10

Marley Lilly Leopard Print Tote Bag. MSRP $25.00

Tumbler & Zipper Pouch Combo item
Tumbler & Zipper Pouch Combo
$5

Tumbler & Zipper Pouch Combo. "May you be proud of the work you do. The person you are. And the difference you make." MSRP $20.00

Hallmark Baby 5 Year Memory Book item
Hallmark Baby 5 Year Memory Book
$5

Hallmark Baby 5 Year Memory Book. New. MSRP $39.95

Colorful Fall Cloth Pumpkin item
Colorful Fall Cloth Pumpkin
$4

Colorful Fall Cloth Pumpkin Decor.

7" H x 5" W

Vera Bradley Outlet RFID Small Bifold Wallet. item
Vera Bradley Outlet RFID Small Bifold Wallet.
$12

Vera Bradley Outlet RFID Small Bifold Wallet. Lemon Grove Pattern.

Brand New with Tags MSRP $69.00

Vera Bradley Outlet Grand Traveler Bag item
Vera Bradley Outlet Grand Traveler Bag
$40

Vera Bradley Outlet Grand Traveler Bag. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $159.00

Vera Bradley Outlet Loop Keychain item
Vera Bradley Outlet Loop Keychain
$5

Vera Bradley Outlet Loop Keychain. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $19.00

Vera Bradley Outlet Trio Zip Hipster item
Vera Bradley Outlet Trio Zip Hipster
$21

Vera Bradley Outlet Trio Zip Hipster. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $85.00

Vera Bradley Essential Backpack item
Vera Bradley Essential Backpack
$34

Vera Bradley Essential Backpack. Lemon Grove Pattern. New in package. MSRP $139.00

Lily Pulitzer Glass Water Bottle item
Lily Pulitzer Glass Water Bottle
$4

Lily Pulitzer Glass Water bottle. Sunken Treasure Dragon Fruit Color. MSRP $35.00

Simply Southern Snake Print Cross Body Purse item
Simply Southern Snake Print Cross Body Purse
$3

Simply Southern Snake Print Cross Body Purse. NWT MSRP $10.00

Simply Southern Snake Print Cosmetic Bag item
Simply Southern Snake Print Cosmetic Bag
$3

Simply Southern Snake Print Cosmetic Bag. NWT. MSRP $10.00

Sour Dough Starter Kit item
Sour Dough Starter Kit
$100

Sour Dough Starter Kit.

Includes: Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Bread Knife, Bread Lame, Danish Wisk, Glass Jar set w/items shown, bowl scraper, dehydrated sour dough starter, and Pampered Chef mixing bowl. NEW ITEMS MSRP $170.00

(You only need a banneton proofing basket to complete the starter set)

Sterling Silver Necklace & Earrings item
Sterling Silver Necklace & Earrings
$20

Handpicked Palmetto State Shape, Pearl Accent, Pearl Earrings. Sterling Silver. NWT.

MSRP $88.00 - necklace

MSRP $44.00 - earrings

Approx. total MSRP $132.00

1 of 3: Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag item
1 of 3: Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag
$8

Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag.

Images: Front/Back

MSRP. $23.00

1 of 3

1 of 2 Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag item
1 of 2 Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag
$8

Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag.

Images: Front/Back

MSRP. $23.00

1 of 2

(1 of 1) Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag. item
(1 of 1) Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag.
$8

Teenage Ninja Turtle Eye of the Turtle Bag.

Images: Front/Back

MSRP. $23.00

1 of 1

Carolina Gamecock Cutting Board item
Carolina Gamecock Cutting Board
$5

Carolina Gamecock Cutting Board

Cream colored cross body zippered bag item
Cream colored cross body zippered bag
$4

Cream colored cross body zippered bag. NEW

MSRP $12.00

Rose colored cross body zippered bag item
Rose colored cross body zippered bag
$4

Rose colored cross body zippered bag. NEW

MSRP $12.00

Spidey Amazing Friends 4-piece Full Sheet Set item
Spidey Amazing Friends 4-piece Full Sheet Set
$8

Spidey Amazing Friends 4-piece Full Sheet Set. NEW

MSRP $24.98

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-piece Full Sheet Set item
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-piece Full Sheet Set
$8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-piece Full Sheet Set. NEW

MSRP $24.98

Custom Made Lanyard Holder item
Custom Made Lanyard Holder
$3

Custom Made Lanyard Holder. Flowers on face of holder. New MSRP $7.00

Custom Made Fall- Pink-Tober Door wreath item
Custom Made Fall- Pink-Tober Door wreath
$15

Custom Made "Fall-Pink-Tober" Door wreath 20"x20"

This wreath was made by Jennifer Hunger. MSRP $50.00

Bright Pink 40-ounce Tumbler with handle, Ozark Trail Brand item
Bright Pink 40-ounce Tumbler with handle, Ozark Trail Brand
$6

Ozark Trail Brand, 40-ounce Tumbler with handle. Bright pink. Brand New. MSRP $18.97

Haley Bush Ornament item
Haley Bush Ornament
$5

Haley Bush Ornament

5.75" x 4.75"

New

MSRP $10.00

Hello Kitty Zipper Backpack item
Hello Kitty Zipper Backpack
$3

Hello Kitty Zipper Backpack 9"x8" (smaller in size) NWT MSRP $14.98

Jurassic Park Blind Box Toy (Surprise) item
Jurassic Park Blind Box Toy (Surprise)
$3

Jurassic Park Blind Box Toy (Surprise) Approx. 4"x3"

New MSRP $11.00

Nurse Theme charm 7.5" silver tone bracelet item
Nurse Theme charm 7.5" silver tone bracelet
$5

Nurse Theme Charms - Napier Brand New in Box 7.5" silver tone bracelet. MSRP $24.00

Mama & Papa Bear Mug set item
Mama & Papa Bear Mug set
$8

Mama & Papa Bear Mug set. New in box.

MSRP $15.00

Lego LARGE #10281 Botanicals Bonsai Tree kit item
Lego LARGE #10281 Botanicals Bonsai Tree kit
$15

Lego LARGE #10281 Botanicals Bonsai Tree kit. New

MSRP $59.99

Lego LARGE #10311 Botanicals Collection Orchid kit item
Lego LARGE #10311 Botanicals Collection Orchid kit
$15

Lego LARGE #10311 Botanicals Collection Orchid kit. New Item.

MSRP $66.70

Lego #10369 Botanicals Plum Blossom kit. item
Lego #10369 Botanicals Plum Blossom kit.
$10

Lego #10369 Botanicals Plum Blossom kit. New

MSRP $29.99

Lego #10343 Botanicals Mini Orchid kit. item
Lego #10343 Botanicals Mini Orchid kit.
$10

Lego #10343 Botanicals Mini Orchid kit. New

MSRP $29.99

Willow Tree "Thinking of You" Angel item
Willow Tree "Thinking of You" Angel
$10

Willow Tree "Thinking of You" Angel

MSRP $27.99

Glory Haus South Carolina Ornament item
Glory Haus South Carolina Ornament
$5

Glory Haus South Carolina Ornament

MSRP $24.00

Magic Mesh Garage Hands-Free Screen Door item
Magic Mesh Garage Hands-Free Screen Door
$5

Magic Mesh Garage Hands-Free Screen Door

MSRP $28.99

Wooden Wall Organizer Rack with 3 metal hooks. item
Wooden Wall Organizer Rack with 3 metal hooks.
$10

Wooden Wall Organizer Rack with 3 metal hooks. This piece is nicely made, sturdy and of good quality.

20"H x 12"W

MSRP $35.00

Song of Solomon 3:4"I have found the one whom my soul loves. item
Song of Solomon 3:4"I have found the one whom my soul loves.
$10

Song of Solomon 3:4"I have found the one whom my soul loves. Large whitewash wood wall decor with 5x7 photo frame. KIRKLAND's Home decor brand

MSRP $34.99

Medium Size Reflective Pet Harness and Leash item
Medium Size Reflective Pet Harness and Leash
$4

Medium Size Reflective Pet Harness and Leash.New in package. MSRP $11.99

Northern Columns of the State House, Columbia, SC, item
Northern Columns of the State House, Columbia, SC,
$10

Northern Columns of the State House, Columbia, SC, Artwork is 16.5 H x 13.5" W in size. in size, triple matte framed.

(photo is partially cut-off and does not show the entire frame)

Artwork - SC Governor Mansion - signed by Gov. & 1st Lady. item
Artwork - SC Governor Mansion - signed by Gov. & 1st Lady.
$10

Water-color framed artwork by artist Margaret Carter of South Carolina Governor Mansion. Signed by Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster. 12" H x 17" W


Large Yummiland Doll - Bianca Bubblegum (make lip gloss) item
Large Yummiland Doll - Bianca Bubblegum (make lip gloss)
$5

Large - 11.5 inches tall 6.5 inches wide

Yummiland Doll -Bianca Bubblegum (make lip gloss)

New in packaging.
MSRP $24.95

Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid item
Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid
$5

Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid - white

Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid item
Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid
$5

Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 cup pumpkin cocotte with lid - orange

Disney’s Wish Star mini doll surprise keychain item
Disney’s Wish Star mini doll surprise keychain
$3

Disney’s Wish Star mini doll surprise keychain


Wicked Zak! 25 oz water bottle item
Wicked Zak! 25 oz water bottle
$4

Wicked Zak! 25 oz water bottle

MSRP $9.99

Honey Bee Acres Bee Teas Pastry Shop item
Honey Bee Acres Bee Teas Pastry Shop
$8

Honey Bee Acres Bee Teas Pastry Shop
NIB

MSRP $19.97

Polly Pocket Bunny Carnival Compact item
Polly Pocket Bunny Carnival Compact
$4

Polly Pocket Bunny Carnival Compact

NIB

MSRP $9.97

Yummiland Doll - Rory Blueberry (w/ lip gloss) doll size 4” item
Yummiland Doll - Rory Blueberry (w/ lip gloss) doll size 4”
$4

Yummiland Doll - Rory Blueberry (w/ lip gloss) doll size 4”
NIB

MSRP $9.97

Yummiland Callie Birthday Cake (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4” item
Yummiland Callie Birthday Cake (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4”
$4

Yummiland Callie Birthday Cake (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4”
NIB

MSRP $9.97

Yummiland Bianca Bubblegum (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4” item
Yummiland Bianca Bubblegum (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4”
$4

Yummiland Bianca Bubblegum (w/ lip gloss) doll - size 4”
NIB

MSRP $9.97

Regulation, weight & size Frisbee - LED Flying Disc item
Regulation, weight & size Frisbee - LED Flying Disc
$5

Great for night time family fun!
Regulation, weight & size Frisbee - LED Flying Disc -12 colors
NWT

MSRP $ 17.99

Plush Vintage style, Grinning Cat table top decor, 18 inches item
Plush Vintage style, Grinning Cat table top decor, 18 inches
$3

Plush Vintage style, Grinning Cat table top decor, 18 inches
NWT


Legos Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Kid item
Legos Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Kid
$10

Legos Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Kid #75412
NIB

MSRP $22.96

Legos Botanical Succulents #10309 item
Legos Botanical Succulents #10309
$15

Legos Botanical Succulents #10309

NIB
MSRP $49.95

Rainbow High Creative Crystals- Amaya, 11 inch Fashion Doll item
Rainbow High Creative Crystals- Amaya, 11 inch Fashion Doll
$8

Rainbow High Creative Crystals- Amaya, 11 inch Fashion Doll
NIB

MSRP $ 24.97

Little Tikes, Batman Bow Blaster DC Active Play Toy item
Little Tikes, Batman Bow Blaster DC Active Play Toy
$10

Little Tikes, Batman Bow Blaster DC Active Play Toy

NIB

MSRP $42.84

Nerf N Seris Blaster & 12 N1 Darts item
Nerf N Seris Blaster & 12 N1 Darts
$5

Nerf N Seris Blaster & 12 N1 Darts
NIB

MSRP $12.73

Robo Alive, deep sea monster, electronic robot surprise toy item
Robo Alive, deep sea monster, electronic robot surprise toy
$8

Robo Alive, deep sea monster, electronic robot surprise toy

NIB

MSRP $16.99

Large - 11.5“ tall x 6.5” wide Yummiland Piper Peach Doll item
Large - 11.5“ tall x 6.5” wide Yummiland Piper Peach Doll
$5

Large - 11.5“ tall x 6.5” wide

Yummiland Piper Peach Doll (with Lip gloss kit)

NIB

MSRP $29.98

Battat Adventure Talkies Zebra Giraffe Kids Walkie Talkies item
Battat Adventure Talkies Zebra Giraffe Kids Walkie Talkies
$5

Battat Adventure Talkies Zebra

Giraffe Kids Walkie Talkies, Toddler and Preschool Toys

NIB

MSRP $19.82

Play-Doh Holiday Advent Calendar 24 Days of Surprise item
Play-Doh Holiday Advent Calendar 24 Days of Surprise
$6

Play-Doh Holiday Advent Calendar 24 Days of Surprise
NIB

MSRP $15.49

Hot Wheels Ford Mustang GTD, Battery-Powered Remote Control item
Hot Wheels Ford Mustang GTD, Battery-Powered Remote Control
$7

Hot Wheels RC 1:64 Scale Ford Mustang GTD, Battery-Powered

Remote-Control Toy Car
NIB

MSRP $24.97

Adventure Force Arsenal X Dart Blaster Set item
Adventure Force Arsenal X Dart Blaster Set
$7

Adventure Force Arsenal X Dart

Blaster Set, Bolt-Action and Top Slide Prime, 2 Blasters with 25 Accu- Blast Darts, Flip Clip, Detachable Scope, Compatible with Standard Nerf Blasters
NIB

MSRP $23.36

HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern, Virtual Dancing and Interactive Gam item
HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern, Virtual Dancing and Interactive Gam
$18

HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern, Virtual Dancing and Interactive Games, 5" Pixie Doll, 200+ Way...

NIB

MSRP: $78.99

Pokemon Venusaur Plush - 12-inch Soft Plush with Authentic D item
Pokemon Venusaur Plush - 12-inch Soft Plush with Authentic D
$8

Pokemon Venusaur Plush - 12-inch Soft Plush with Authentic

Details
NIG

MSRP $ 24.97

Disney Stitch Plush Toy, 14 in, item
Disney Stitch Plush Toy, 14 in,
$7

Disney Stitch Plush Toy, 14 in,
NIB

MSRP $ 24.95

Fluffie Stuffiez Cake Small Collectible Plush - Surprise item
Fluffie Stuffiez Cake Small Collectible Plush - Surprise
$5

Fluffie Stuffiez Cake Small Collectible Plush - Surprise Reveal

NIB

MSRP $8.98

