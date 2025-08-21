New Boston Chamber of Commerce

2025 Pioneer Days Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor-$5,000
New this year: Presenting will also get a full page color ad in our Program

Presenting Level Sponsorship is our Pioneer Days Primary "Named" Sponsor and will be featured at all evening events at the Pioneer Days Festivities.
The Sponsor will be recognized by name as the first sponsor mentioned.
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
A 4 x 8 Stage Banner will feature this Sponsor predominately on stage and will be the "Presented by" Sponsor for the Saturday evening concert.
Local Newspaper & Chamber Facebook Page.

Titanium Level Sponsorship-$3,000
New this year: Titanium will also get a full page color ad in our Program

Titanium Level Sponsorship is our Pioneer Days Primary Sponsor and will be featured at all evening events at the Pioneer Days Festivities.
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
A 4 x 8 Stage Banner will feature this Sponsor predominately on stage.
Local Newspaper & Chamber Facebook Page.

Community Level Sponsorship-$2,500
New this year: Community will also get a full page color ad in our Program
Community Level Sponsorship - $2,500
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage

Diamond Level Sponsorship-$2,000
New this year: Diamond will also get a full page color ad in our Program

Diamond Level Sponsorship - $2,000
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage

Platinum Level Sponsorship-$1,000
New this year: Platinum will also get a full page Black & White ad in our Program

Platinum Level Sponsorship - $1,000
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage

Gold Level Sponsorship-$750
New this year: Gold will also get a half page Black & White ad in our Program

Gold Level Sponsorship - $750
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage

Silver Level Sponsorship-$500
New this year: Silver will also get a Qtr. page Black & White ad in our Program

Silver Level Sponsorship - $500
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage

Bronze Level Sponsorship-$250
Bronze Level Sponsorship - $250

Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website

Emerald Level Sponsorship-$125
Emerald Level Sponsorship - $125

Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website

