2025 Pioneer Days Sponsorship

New this year: Presenting will also get a full page color ad in our Program
Presenting Level Sponsorship is our Pioneer Days Primary "Named" Sponsor and will be featured at all evening events at the Pioneer Days Festivities.
The Sponsor will be recognized by name as the first sponsor mentioned.
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
A 4 x 8 Stage Banner will feature this Sponsor predominately on stage and will be the "Presented by" Sponsor for the Saturday evening concert.
Local Newspaper & Chamber Facebook Page.
New this year: Titanium will also get a full page color ad in our Program
Titanium Level Sponsorship is our Pioneer Days Primary Sponsor and will be featured at all evening events at the Pioneer Days Festivities.
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
A 4 x 8 Stage Banner will feature this Sponsor predominately on stage.
Local Newspaper & Chamber Facebook Page.
New this year: Community will also get a full page color ad in our Program
Community Level Sponsorship - $2,500
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage
New this year: Diamond will also get a full page color ad in our Program
Diamond Level Sponsorship - $2,000
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage
New this year: Platinum will also get a full page Black & White ad in our Program
Platinum Level Sponsorship - $1,000
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage
New this year: Gold will also get a half page Black & White ad in our Program
Gold Level Sponsorship - $750
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage
New this year: Silver will also get a Qtr. page Black & White ad in our Program
Silver Level Sponsorship - $500
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Local Newspaper & Facebook Chamber Page Mentions
3 x 5 Banner on Stage
Bronze Level Sponsorship - $250
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
Emerald Level Sponsorship - $125
Dedicated Sponsor Page with Logo, Linking and Bio on Chamber Website
