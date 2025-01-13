2025 Pistol Clinic (2 Days)

Join Redefining Warrior Culture for a focused 1-day Pistol Clinic in Lebanon, PA. Master fundamental pistol skills including grip, stance, sight alignment, and trigger control. Perfect for shooters looking to build a solid foundation. Secure your spot today!
Elevate your shooting skills with Redefining Warrior Culture’s immersive 2-day Pistol Clinic in Lebanon, PA. Day 1 covers essential pistol fundamentals. Day 2 adds dynamic movement drills, layering key techniques under pressure. Register now for comprehensive pistol training!
