United African Basketball League Inc

Hosted by

United African Basketball League Inc

About this event

PLAYER AND TEAM APPLICATION POOL - TON25

1201 Half St SE

Washington, DC 20003, USA

THE TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS - Player Pool
Free

$80 Player Pool Application to Represent one of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia). If Selected, you will be contacted for final registration and payment.

"Ladies Love Basketball" Tournament - Player Pool
Free

$40 to cover Application pool for Female players with mixed skill levels. If Selected, you will be contacted for final registration and payment.

Full Team Registration "Tournament of Nations"
Free

$800 to cover full team registration to Represent one of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia). If team qualifies, POC will be contacted for final registration, team roster, and payment.

Full Team "Ladies Love Basketball" Application
Free

$400 to cover full team Application for Female players with mixed skill levels. If Selected, you will be contacted for final registration and payment.

Entry Level National Team Sponsor Fee
$2,500

The $2,500 fee secures your entry-level sponsorship—the first of four available tiers to Represent one of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia) Our team will follow up to help determine the most impactful sponsorship level for your goals. A detailed sponsorship agreement will outline all included benefits such as signage, branded merchandise, and promotional materials.

Add a donation for United African Basketball League Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!