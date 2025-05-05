2025 Play4Good Pickleball Fundraiser

Calling all young competitors! The Junior Games are open to players ages 13 and under and offer a chance for kids to show off their skills in a fun, supportive environment.
Format:
• Singles event
• Single elimination bracket
• Open to all skill levels
🏆 Prizes:
Awesome prizes will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place finishers!
It’s a great way for kids to get active, compete with their peers, and be part of a meaningful community event. Spots are limited, so sign up early!
Adult Pickleball Games
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Get ready to compete for a cause in the Adult Games—a high-energy doubles event open to all skill levels! Whether you're a seasoned player or just love the game, this is your chance to rally for a great reason.
👥 Who Can Play:
• Open to all ages
• At least one player must be 19 or older
Format:
• Doubles event
• Single elimination bracket
🏆 Prizes:
Fantastic prizes will be awarded to both 1st and 2nd place finishers!
Grab your paddle, bring your game face, and help support a great cause through the power of pickleball!
