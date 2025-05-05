Ankeny Community Champions Inc

Ankeny Community Champions Inc

2025 Play4Good Pickleball Fundraiser

725 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy

Ankeny, IA 50023, USA

Junior Pickleball Games
$50
Calling all young competitors! The Junior Games are open to players ages 13 and under and offer a chance for kids to show off their skills in a fun, supportive environment. Format: • Singles event • Single elimination bracket • Open to all skill levels 🏆 Prizes: Awesome prizes will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place finishers! It’s a great way for kids to get active, compete with their peers, and be part of a meaningful community event. Spots are limited, so sign up early!
Adult Pickleball Games
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Get ready to compete for a cause in the Adult Games—a high-energy doubles event open to all skill levels! Whether you're a seasoned player or just love the game, this is your chance to rally for a great reason. 👥 Who Can Play: • Open to all ages • At least one player must be 19 or older Format: • Doubles event • Single elimination bracket 🏆 Prizes: Fantastic prizes will be awarded to both 1st and 2nd place finishers! Grab your paddle, bring your game face, and help support a great cause through the power of pickleball!
