Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County Inc.

Hosted by

Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County Inc.

About this event

2026 Playhouse Blitz Build

7870 OH-163 Scenic

Oak Harbor, OH 43449, USA

Playhouse Build Main Event Sponsor-ONLY 1 AVAILABLE!
$5,000

Sponsor two playhouses Premier logo placement on the event banner Social media spotlight and recognition in press materials present playhouses to the families

Playhouse Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor and build one playhouse with your team Recognized on event banner Present the playhouse to a local family Social media spotlight

Logistics Sponsor-ONLY 1 AVAILABLE!
$1,500

Helps transport materials to/from build locations Listed on banner Social media spotlight

Lunch Sponsor – ONLY 1 AVAILABLE!
$1,500

Provides lunch for all volunteers and staff Listed on banner Social media spotlight

Safety Sponsor - ONLY 1 AVAILABLE!
$1,000

Provides gloves, safety glasses, and other PPE for all build teams Listed on banner Social media spotlight

Tool Sponsor – ONLY 2 AVAILABLE!
$500

Helps purchase hammers, drills, screws, and other tools used during builds Listed on banner

Paint Sponsor
$500

Covers all paint and brushes used to decorate the playhouses Listed on banner

Friends of Habitat
$250

Support the event in a general capacity Name listed in event program

Add a donation for Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!