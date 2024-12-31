eventClosed

2025 HandBag Bingo for Baby Love

1815 E Broad St

Millville, NJ 08332, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Day of Purchase
$35
Includes 1 Admission, and all 12 bingo games.
Table Purchase(10 )
$250
groupTicketCaption
Includes 10 Admissions, and all 12 Bingo Games. Seats will be reserved together.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing