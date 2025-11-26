Pilot Club of Canyon Lake
2025 Poinsettia and Cyclamen Sale (copy)
6"Red Poinsettia
$20
6″ Red Poinsettia
6″ diameter round pot
Plant Size: 15-18″ tall
5-7 Blooms per plant
Festive foil-wrapped pot
In a plastic sleeve
6″ Red Poinsettia
6″ diameter round pot
Plant Size: 15-18″ tall
5-7 Blooms per plant
Festive foil-wrapped pot
In a plastic sleeve
More details...
Add
6"White Poinsettia
$20
6″ White Poinsettia
6″ diameter round pot
Plant Size: 15-18″ tall
5-7 Blooms per plant
Festive foil-wrapped pot
In a plastic sleeve
6″ White Poinsettia
6″ diameter round pot
Plant Size: 15-18″ tall
5-7 Blooms per plant
Festive foil-wrapped pot
In a plastic sleeve
More details...
Add
Red Cyclamen
$10
Red Cyclamen Plant
Vibrant blooms
Plant Size: 6”-12”
Perfect for small spaces
In a plastic sleeve
Red Cyclamen Plant
Vibrant blooms
Plant Size: 6”-12”
Perfect for small spaces
In a plastic sleeve
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Pilot Club of Canyon Lake
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue