2025 Poinsettia and Cyclamen Sale (copy)

6"Red Poinsettia
$20
  • 6″ Red Poinsettia
  • 6″ diameter round pot
  • Plant Size: 15-18″ tall
  • 5-7 Blooms per plant
  • Festive foil-wrapped pot
  • In a plastic sleeve
6"White Poinsettia
$20
  • 6″ White Poinsettia
  • 6″ diameter round pot
  • Plant Size: 15-18″ tall
  • 5-7 Blooms per plant
  • Festive foil-wrapped pot
  • In a plastic sleeve
Red Cyclamen
$10
  • Red Cyclamen Plant
  • Vibrant blooms
  • Plant Size: 6”-12”
  • Perfect for small spaces
  • In a plastic sleeve
Add a donation for Pilot Club of Canyon Lake

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!