2025 Poinsettias for Meals on Wheels Recipients

Sure to bring some holiday cheer to Bandera County Meals on Wheels recipients, this beautiful RED poinsettia comes in a foil wrapped 6" pot. It is 12"-14" tall and is guaranteed to have at least 5" flowers. Purchase price is discounted to make it easy to send this extra love during this special season. By donating, not only will you be helping PCLH4H club, but also helping to better our community by giving back.