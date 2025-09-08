2025 Polar Bear Express

ALL ABOARD!!!!!!!

The Polar Bear Express leaves the station this year on December 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th,12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th, With a Mayor's Lighting Ceremony and Employee/VIP night on Saturday, November 29th..

ONLINE ticket sales begin Saturday, November, 1st, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at theW Club located in King Jack Park on Monday, November 3rd from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets may be purchased at the W Club during normal business hours. Ticket prices are $5.00 per person, General Admission, all ages. Two sessions available each night: 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders may arrive anytime between 5:30 & 7:20 p.m. for the first session; and anytime between 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. for the second session.

Riders will be assigned a train number upon check-in. While waiting for their assigned train to leave the station, guests may enjoy a visit with Santa, purchase items from the concession stand, watch The Polar Express (*sponsored by the Route 66 Movie Theater), and take part in the free activities located within the pavilion.

Once the assigned train number is announced, riders will follow event volunteers & staff through Candy Cane Lane to the Polar Bear Express depot. Once aboard, riders will enjoy a magical ride through King Jack Park. More than a million lights will adorn countless structures & natural elements to marvel over while guests are encouraged to sing along to musical holiday favorites. Riders will also view a musical Holiday Light Spectacular unique only to Webb City's Polar Bear Express event.