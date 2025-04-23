2025 POLARIS Sportsman 450 and 5x10 Utility Trailer
1 donation
$150
1 ticket out of 80
1 wheel donation spot on the mini game wheel
$25
1 donation spot on the wheel of 45 spots. We will spin the wheel for 7 winners per mini game (each winning spot is a $150 value). Each mini winner will get a donation spot on the final drawing of 80 donation spots.
Buy 4 wheel donation spots and get 1 FREE
$100
Buy 4 donation spots on the wheel and receive a 5th spot FREE. Each mini game wheel will have 45 spots. We will spin the wheel for 7 winners per mini game(each winning spot is worth $150). Each mini winner will get a donation spot on the final drawing of 80 donation spots.
