2026 Portage Foundation Sponsorship Opportunities

• Featured as the Title Sponsor of all Portage Foundation events on all materials for 12 months, including Experience Portage County, the Pickleball Classic, as well as our Non-Profit workshops, conferences, and community events • Prominent logo placement on event signage at all events • Six targeted social media mentions on Facebook, lnstagram, and Linkedln with links • Logo on website with links for 12 months • Logo on all Portage Foundation Newsletters sent quarterly to over 1300 contacts • Logo on Fundholder Quarterly, a newsletter sent exclusively to Fundholders • Recognition in media and PR efforts • Verbal recognition at all Portage Foundation events • Opportunity for promotional material in swag bags and on-site presence all events as desired • Listing in Portage Foundation annual report with logo • CORE Nonprofit Workshops: Two registrations that can be used or transferred as scholarships to Nonprofit Workshops offered during 12-month period • Recognition at annual Donor Appreciation event • Pickleball Classic: Two teams of 2 players each for Learn-to-Play Clinic and Social Pickleball play, plus Four Spectator tickets • Logo placement at registration and courtside for Pickleball Classic