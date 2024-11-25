2026 Portage Foundation Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
• Featured as the Title Sponsor of all Portage Foundation events on all materials for 12 months, including Experience Portage County, the Pickleball Classic, as well as our Non-Profit workshops, conferences, and community events • Prominent logo placement on event signage at all events • Six targeted social media mentions on Facebook, lnstagram, and Linkedln with links • Logo on website with links for 12 months • Logo on all Portage Foundation Newsletters sent quarterly to over 1300 contacts • Logo on Fundholder Quarterly, a newsletter sent exclusively to Fundholders • Recognition in media and PR efforts • Verbal recognition at all Portage Foundation events • Opportunity for promotional material in swag bags and on-site presence all events as desired • Listing in Portage Foundation annual report with logo • CORE Nonprofit Workshops: Two registrations that can be used or transferred as scholarships to Nonprofit Workshops offered during 12-month period • Recognition at annual Donor Appreciation event • Pickleball Classic: Two teams of 2 players each for Learn-to-Play Clinic and Social Pickleball play, plus Four Spectator tickets • Logo placement at registration and courtside for Pickleball Classic
• Choice of featured sponsor of event: Pickleball Classic -Learn to Play Pickleball Clinic, Social Pickleball Play, Swag Bags, or Raffle; CORE Conference – Breakfast, Lunch, Swag Bags; Donor Appreciation; Community Speaker Series • Prominent logo placement on event signage at all events for 12 months • Three targeted social media mentions on Facebook, lnstagram, and Linkedln • Logo on website with links for 12 months • Logo on all Portage Foundation Newsletters sent quarterly to over 1300 contacts • Logo on Fundholder Quarterly, a newsletter sent exclusively to Fundholders • Recognition in media and PR efforts • Verbal recognition at events • Opportunity for promotional material in swag bags at all events as desired • Listing in Portage Foundation annual report with logo • CORE Nonprofit workshops: One registration that can be used or transferred as scholarships to Nonprofit Workshops offered in 2026 • Recognition at Donor Appreciation event • Pickleball Classic: One team of 2 players each for Learn-to-Play and Social Pickleball play, plus Two Spectator tickets • Logo placement courtside for Pickleball Classic
• Logo placement on event signage at all events • One targeted social media mention on Facebook, lnstagram, and Linkedln • Logo on all Portage Foundation Newsletters sent quarterly to over 1300 contacts • Recognition in media and PR efforts • Listing in Portage Foundation annual report by name • Recognition at Donor Appreciation event • Pickleball Classic: One team of 2 players each Learn-to-Play Clinic and Social Pickleball play, plus Two Spectator tickets • Logo placement courtside for Pickleball Classic
• Name listed on event signage at events of all Sponsors • Recognition in media and PR efforts • Listing in Portage Foundation annual report by name • Recognition at Donor Appreciation event • Pickleball Classic: One team of 2 players each Learn-to-Play Clinic and Social Pickleball play, plus Two Spectator tickets • Logo placement courtside for Pickleball Classic
• Name listed on website for 12 months • Acknowledgement in media and PR efforts • Name listed in Portage Foundation annual report • Recognition at Donor Appreciation event • Pickleball Classic: Two Spectator tickets
