2025 Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race Registration

Local Mixed
$1,900

Mixed teams will be asked to identify gender during marshalling. Only 10 male paddlers will be allowed during marshalling per heat. Tiller/flag catcher/caller are excluded.

Local Women's
$1,900

Womens teams only allow all female paddlers. Tiller/flag catcher/caller may be any gender.

Local Open Team
$1,900

Open teams will not have gender checks at marshalling.

Local Youth Mixed Team
$950

Mixed teams will be asked to identify gender during marshalling. Only 10 male paddlers will be allowed during marshalling per heat. All team members must be ages 14-19 and enrolled in an accredited middle or high school program. Youth must be 14 or older by March 15th or by the date of their first team practice.

Local Youth Women's Team
$950

Women's teams only allow female paddlers. Tiller/flag catcher/caller may be any gender. All team members must be ages 14-19 and enrolled in an accredited middle or high school program. Youth must be 14 or older by March 15th or by the date of their first team practice.

Local Youth Open Team
$950

Open teams will not have gender checks at marshalling. All team members must be ages 14-19 and enrolled in an accredited middle or high school program. Youth must be 14 or older by March 15th or by the date of their first team practice.

Out of Town Mixed Team
$950

Teams further than 50 miles from Portland

Mixed teams will be asked to identify gender during marshalling. Only 10 male paddlers will be allowed during marshalling per heat. Tiller/flag catcher/caller are excluded.

Out of Town Open Team
$950

Teams further than 50 miles from Portland

Open teams will not have gender checks at marshalling.

Out of Town Women's Team
$950

Teams further than 50 miles from Portland

Women's teams only allow all female paddlers. Tiller/flag catcher/caller may be any gender.

