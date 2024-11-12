2025 Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Mixed teams will be asked to identify gender during marshalling. Only 10 male paddlers will be allowed during marshalling per heat. Tiller/flag catcher/caller are excluded.
Womens teams only allow all female paddlers. Tiller/flag catcher/caller may be any gender.
Open teams will not have gender checks at marshalling.
Mixed teams will be asked to identify gender during marshalling. Only 10 male paddlers will be allowed during marshalling per heat. All team members must be ages 14-19 and enrolled in an accredited middle or high school program. Youth must be 14 or older by March 15th or by the date of their first team practice.
Women's teams only allow female paddlers. Tiller/flag catcher/caller may be any gender. All team members must be ages 14-19 and enrolled in an accredited middle or high school program. Youth must be 14 or older by March 15th or by the date of their first team practice.
Open teams will not have gender checks at marshalling. All team members must be ages 14-19 and enrolled in an accredited middle or high school program. Youth must be 14 or older by March 15th or by the date of their first team practice.
Teams further than 50 miles from Portland
Mixed teams will be asked to identify gender during marshalling. Only 10 male paddlers will be allowed during marshalling per heat. Tiller/flag catcher/caller are excluded.
Teams further than 50 miles from Portland
Open teams will not have gender checks at marshalling.
Teams further than 50 miles from Portland
Women's teams only allow all female paddlers. Tiller/flag catcher/caller may be any gender.
