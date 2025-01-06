2025 Poynter Scholarship Open Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Two 4 player teams in the tournament. A large banner at the event/tee box, a tournament sponsored by “your company” on all marketing material (Large logo), apparel, and signage at the event. Verbal recognition at awards ceremony & dinner. Optional: 10x10 Tent Booth at a tee box, 30-second speech at awards or dinner. Can donate branded swag bag item
4-player team in tournament. Your logo on 400 golf balls to be used in the tournament by all players. Logo on all marketing material, apparel, and signage at the event. Verbal recognition at awards ceremony & dinner.
4 player team in the tournament. A large banner at par 3 tee box. Logo on all marketing material, apparel, and signage at the event. Verbal recognition at awards ceremony & dinner. Optional: 10x10 Tent Booth at par-3 tee box. Can donate branded swag bag item
4-player team in the tournament. Logo banner placed on beverage cart/bar areas. 1 free drink ticket "provided by your company" is given to all players. Logo on all marketing material, apparel, and signage at the event. Verbal recognition at awards ceremony & dinner.
4-player team in the tournament. Swag bag with your company logo given to all participants. Logo on all marketing material, apparel, and signage at the event. Verbal recognition at awards ceremony & dinner.
4 player team in tournament. Logo banner placed on entrance of driving range during tournament. Verbal recognition at awards ceremony & dinner.
4-player team in the tournament. Logo banner placed on putting green during the tournament. Verbal recognition at awards ceremony & dinner.
Sponsorship includes a banner or poster at a hole of your choice. This is on a first-come-first-served basis. Does not include admittance to the tournament.
4-player team entry in the tournament. 18-hole scramble tournament with prizes for best scores, long drives, KPs, and raffle giveaways. Snacks, drink tickets, and award ceremony dinner is included as well. Please email [email protected] with team member names.
Single golfer admission. You may be placed on a team of 4 depending on the number of golfers.
