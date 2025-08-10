2025 - Prabhu Shree Vardhman(Mahaveer) Nirvan Kalyanak Sponsorship , RSVP & Participation

Hosted by
Inaugurating the Event with Diyas Labharti parivaar name and photo with Image on TV near the Library, Bahuman, Labharti parivaar name and photo will be on Digital banner Email to the Community and Digital announcement - Whatsapp , FB and Instagram
Inaugurating the Event with Diyas Sponsor Name with Image on TV near the Library Bahuman Email to the community and Digital announcement - Instagram , FB , Whatsapp
All Labharthi Family Names will be listed on a Digital banner
Making a laabh of Samovasaran for each Gadh. 1st Gadh 2nd Gadh 3rd Gadh
Parmatma Birajman in Samovasaran 1. East Direction 2. West Direction 3. North Direction 4. South Direction
Play a role of Indra Maharaja during Nirvan Journey
Dual Laabh (If you Participate in both events on 1st and 2nd Nov, You need to Pay only once) 1. Lakshmiji Ashta Siddhi Poojan on idol of Lakshmi Mata 2. Bahuman of All Laabharthi Families 3. Feeding Sweets to all Laabharthi Families 4. On the MNK Day(2nd November), They can do Sangh Sthapna
Labharthi Family will do Aarti and Mangal Divo in the Auditorium with Sakal Sangh
Labharthi will get a chance to carry bhagvaan Mahavir's palkhi on the stage. Total participants to be 4. Each labharthi should be in puja clothes
Pregnant Women and Mothers with Infants can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Kids(boys and girls) between 5-7 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Kids(boys and girls) between 8-9 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Kids(boys and girls) between 10-12 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Boys between 6-10 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Girls between 6-10 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Only seniors(shravika) can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Only seniors(shravak) can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Only men, 18 and above can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Only women, 18 and above can participate in this group. Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Only women, 18 and above can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Only women, 18 and above can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team
Kids(Only boys) between 5-6 years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team
Kids(Only boys) between 7-9 years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team
Kids(Only boys) of 10+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team
Kids(Only girls) of 10+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team
Kids(Only boys) of 12+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team
Kids(Only girls) of 12+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team
Only Men(18 and above) can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team - Mandatory in-person(at JCNC) audition will be held 1pm onwards on Sat 5th Oct
Only Women(18 and above) can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team - Mandatory in-person(at JCNC) audition will be held 1pm onwards on Sat 5th Oct
Only couples(both shravak and shravika should not be part of any other labh) can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team - Mandatory in-person(at JCNC) audition will be held 1pm onwards on Sat 5th Oct -
Labharthi family(max 4 people and all participating members should not be part of any other labh) will get a chance to recite Mahavirswami bhagwan's story! Story will be provided!
Lunch RSVP, Please show QR Code at booth.
Kids Under 10 Years of Age
Dinner RSVP, Please show QR Code at booth. Evening Dinner is reserved Only for Participants and Volunteers.
Kids Under 10 Years of Age Evening Dinner is reserved Only for Participants and Volunteers.
ATTENTION - Signup to the waitlist if the slots of your interest have filled up! If participants drop off or more slots open up, we will go through this list on a first come first serve basis. We truly value your enthusiasm and are committed to accommodating as many participants as possible
Member RSVP for Adults
Member RSVP for Kids
