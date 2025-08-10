Jain Center of Northern California

Jain Center of Northern California

2025 - Prabhu Shree Vardhman(Mahaveer) Nirvan Kalyanak Sponsorship , RSVP & Participation

722 S Main St

Milpitas, CA 95035

Maha Sanghpati
$2,501

Inaugurating the Event with Diyas Labharti parivaar name and photo with Image on TV near the Library, Bahuman, Labharti parivaar name and photo will be on Digital banner Email to the Community and Digital announcement - Whatsapp , FB and Instagram

Sanghpati
$1,101

Inaugurating the Event with Diyas Sponsor Name with Image on TV near the Library Bahuman Email to the community and Digital announcement - Instagram , FB , Whatsapp

Sadharmik Swami Vatsalya Labharthi (Lunch & Dinner)
$1,101

All Labharthi Family Names will be listed on a Digital banner

Samovasaran Sponsroship
$501

Making a laabh of Samovasaran for each Gadh. 1st Gadh 2nd Gadh 3rd Gadh

Prabhu Birajman Sponsorship
$351

Parmatma Birajman in Samovasaran 1. East Direction 2. West Direction 3. North Direction 4. South Direction

Indra Maharaja
$201

Play a role of Indra Maharaja during Nirvan Journey

Bal SanghPati Sponsor
$101

Dual Laabh (If you Participate in both events on 1st and 2nd Nov, You need to Pay only once) 1. Lakshmiji Ashta Siddhi Poojan on idol of Lakshmi Mata 2. Bahuman of All Laabharthi Families 3. Feeding Sweets to all Laabharthi Families 4. On the MNK Day(2nd November), They can do Sangh Sthapna

Aarti and Mangal Divo
$555

Labharthi Family will do Aarti and Mangal Divo in the Auditorium with Sakal Sangh

Bhagvaan Mahavir Palkhi Labh
$111

Labharthi will get a chance to carry bhagvaan Mahavir's palkhi on the stage. Total participants to be 4. Each labharthi should be in puja clothes

Dance (Pregnant Women and Mothers with Infants)
Free

Pregnant Women and Mothers with Infants can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance (Janma Abhishek) - Kids(5-7 years)
Free

Kids(boys and girls) between 5-7 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance (Pathshala) - Kids(8-9 years)
Free

Kids(boys and girls) between 8-9 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance (Varshidaan) - Kids(10-12 years)
Free

Kids(boys and girls) between 10-12 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance (Chandkaushik) - Boys only(6-10 years)
Free

Boys between 6-10 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance (Chandanbalaji) - Girls only(6-10years)
Free

Girls between 6-10 years of age can participate in this group song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance - Seniors(Shravika Only) - 50+
Free

Only seniors(shravika) can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance - Seniors(Shravak Only) - 50+
Free

Only seniors(shravak) can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance - Shravak - 18+
Free

Only men, 18 and above can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance - Shravaki - 18+
Free

Only women, 18 and above can participate in this group. Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance (Ghoomer) - Shravika - 18+
Free

Only women, 18 and above can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Dance (Garba) - Shravika - 18+
Free

Only women, 18 and above can participate in this group Song and choreographer will be assigned to the team

Skit - Boys only(5-6 year)
Free

Kids(Only boys) between 5-6 years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team

Skit - Boys only(7-9 years)
Free

Kids(Only boys) between 7-9 years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team

Skit - Boys only(10+ year old)
Free

Kids(Only boys) of 10+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team

Skit - Girls only(10+ year old)
Free

Kids(Only girls) of 10+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team

Skit - Boys only(12+ year old)
Free

Kids(Only boys) of 12+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team

Skit - Girls only(12+ year old)
Free

Kids(Only girls) of 12+ years of age can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team

Skit - Shravak (18+)
Free

Only Men(18 and above) can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team - Mandatory in-person(at JCNC) audition will be held 1pm onwards on Sat 5th Oct

Skit - Shravika (18+)
Free

Only Women(18 and above) can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team - Mandatory in-person(at JCNC) audition will be held 1pm onwards on Sat 5th Oct

Skit - Couples(Shravak & Shravika)
Free

Only couples(both shravak and shravika should not be part of any other labh) can participate in this group. Skit will be assigned to the team - Mandatory in-person(at JCNC) audition will be held 1pm onwards on Sat 5th Oct -

StoryTelling
Free

Labharthi family(max 4 people and all participating members should not be part of any other labh) will get a chance to recite Mahavirswami bhagwan's story! Story will be provided!

SwamiVatSalya Lunch RSVP -Adults
Free

Lunch RSVP, Please show QR Code at booth.

SwamiVatSalya Lunch RSVP - Kids
Free

Kids Under 10 Years of Age

Participants and Volunteers Dinner RSVP - Adults
Free

Dinner RSVP, Please show QR Code at booth. Evening Dinner is reserved Only for Participants and Volunteers.

Participants and Volunteers Dinner RSVP - Kids
Free

Kids Under 10 Years of Age Evening Dinner is reserved Only for Participants and Volunteers.

Waitlist
Free

ATTENTION - Signup to the waitlist if the slots of your interest have filled up! If participants drop off or more slots open up, we will go through this list on a first come first serve basis. We truly value your enthusiasm and are committed to accommodating as many participants as possible

Member RSVP for Adults
Free

Member RSVP for Adults

Member RSVP for Kids
Free

Member RSVP for Kids

