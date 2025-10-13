2025 Pre-order Sprit Shop

$
Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text
Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text
Replace "Band Parent" with a customized name (guard parent or whatever you like).
Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text
Size XXXL only.
Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text
Replace "Band Parent" with a customized name (guard parent or whatever you like).
Size XXXL only.
Football will be played before and after tonight's main event Guyer Wildcat Band
Football will be played before and after tonight's main event Guyer Wildcat Band
Size XXXL only.
As pictured - image on front
As pictured - image on front
Size XXXL only.
As pictured - image on front
Last name & Section added to the back
As pictured - image on front
Last name & Section added to the back
Size XXXL only.
Loud & Proud Band t-shirt customized with Mom, Dad, Aunt, Uncle, Grandma, Grandpa, or other.
Loud & Proud Band t-shirt customized with Mom, Dad, Aunt, Uncle, Grandma, Grandpa, or other.
Size XXXL only.
Section on front
Image on back
Section on front
Image on back
Size XXXL only.
Wildcat Logo on front
Image on back
Wildcat Logo on front
Image on back
Size XXXL only.
As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve
As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve
Customized name in place of "mom" on the front.
As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve
Size XXXL only.
As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve
Customized name in place of "mom" on the front.
Size XXXL only.
Wildcat logo on the front.
Image on back
Black t-shirt
Wildcat logo on the front.
Image on back
Black t-shirt
Size XXXL only.
Customization of choice on the back. Example: Martin, Martin 29, or MeeMaw
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing