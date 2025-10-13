eventClosed

2025 Pre-order Sprit Shop

addExtraDonation

$

You Can't Scare Me I'm a Band Parent t-shirt (S to XXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Band Parent t-shirt (S to XXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Band Parent t-shirt (S to XXL)
$25

Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text

You Can't Scare Me I'm a Customize t-shirt (S to XXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Customize t-shirt (S to XXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Customize t-shirt (S to XXL)
$30

Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text


Replace "Band Parent" with a customized name (guard parent or whatever you like).

You Can't Scare Me I'm a Band Parent t-shirt (XXXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Band Parent t-shirt (XXXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Band Parent t-shirt (XXXL)
$30

Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text


Size XXXL only.

You Can't Scare Me I'm a Customize t-shirt (XXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Customize t-shirt (XXL) item
You Can't Scare Me I'm a Customize t-shirt (XXL)
$35

Choice from Black with no glitter text or Purple with glitter text


Replace "Band Parent" with a customized name (guard parent or whatever you like).


Size XXXL only.

Tonight's Main Event t-shirt (S to XXL) item
Tonight's Main Event t-shirt (S to XXL)
$20

Football will be played before and after tonight's main event Guyer Wildcat Band

Tonight's Main Event t-shirt (XXXL Only) item
Tonight's Main Event t-shirt (XXXL Only)
$25

Football will be played before and after tonight's main event Guyer Wildcat Band


Size XXXL only.

It's All Amount Halftime t-shirt (S to XXL) item
It's All Amount Halftime t-shirt (S to XXL)
$20

As pictured - image on front

It's All Amount Halftime t-shirt (XXL Only) item
It's All Amount Halftime t-shirt (XXL Only)
$25

As pictured - image on front


Size XXXL only.

It's All Amount Halftime - Customized t-shirt (S to XXL) item
It's All Amount Halftime - Customized t-shirt (S to XXL)
$25

As pictured - image on front

Last name & Section added to the back

It's All Amount Halftime t-shirt - Customized (XXXL Only) item
It's All Amount Halftime t-shirt - Customized (XXXL Only)
$30

As pictured - image on front

Last name & Section added to the back


Size XXXL only.

Loud & Proud Band t-shirt - Customized (S to XXL) item
Loud & Proud Band t-shirt - Customized (S to XXL)
$25

Loud & Proud Band t-shirt customized with Mom, Dad, Aunt, Uncle, Grandma, Grandpa, or other.

Loud & Proud Band t-shirt - Customized (XXXL) item
Loud & Proud Band t-shirt - Customized (XXXL)
$30

Loud & Proud Band t-shirt customized with Mom, Dad, Aunt, Uncle, Grandma, Grandpa, or other.


Size XXXL only.

Section Hoodie (S to XXL) item
Section Hoodie (S to XXL)
$50

Section on front

Image on back

Section Hoodie (XXXL) item
Section Hoodie (XXXL)
$55

Section on front

Image on back


Size XXXL only.

Color Guard Off White Sweatshirt (S to XXL) item
Color Guard Off White Sweatshirt (S to XXL)
$50

Wildcat Logo on front

Image on back

Color Guard Off White Sweatshirt (XXXL) item
Color Guard Off White Sweatshirt (XXXL)
$55

Wildcat Logo on front

Image on back


Size XXXL only.

Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt (S to XXL) item
Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt (S to XXL)
$30

As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve

Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt Customized (S to XXL) item
Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt Customized (S to XXL)
$35

As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve


Customized name in place of "mom" on the front.

Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt (XXXL) item
Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt (XXXL)
$35

As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve


Size XXXL only.

Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt Customized (XXXL) item
Color Guard Long Sleeve t-shirt Customized (XXXL)
$40

As pictured - wildcat on the sleeve


Customized name in place of "mom" on the front.


Size XXXL only.

Spin Toss Catch Repeat t-shirt (S to XXL) item
Spin Toss Catch Repeat t-shirt (S to XXL)
$20

Wildcat logo on the front.

Image on back


Black t-shirt

Spin Toss Catch Repeat t-shirt (XXXL) item
Spin Toss Catch Repeat t-shirt (XXXL)
$25

Wildcat logo on the front.

Image on back


Black t-shirt


Size XXXL only.

Guyer Band Gray t-shirt customized (S to XXL) item
Guyer Band Gray t-shirt customized (S to XXL)
$15

Customization of choice on the back. Example: Martin, Martin 29, or MeeMaw

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing