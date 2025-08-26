2025 _preneur Conference

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Charlotte, NC 28208, USA
Grants entry to the event, includes lunch and swag. We endeavor for this event to be as accessible as possible and this ticket price is for individuals who are able to pay the fee to support covering the conference costs.
Regular admission ticket, including lunch and swag. If the $10 general admission is a barrier, but you are able to pay something, please choose this ticket and add a donation for the amount you are able to pay as a donation at checkout.
If you are an organization lead wishing to purchase group tickets of intervals of 10, please purchase this option for the discounted per ticket rate of $8.
This ticket is for kidpreneurs ages 18 or under who wish to sell their products or services at the conference. It includes table and two chairs as well as lunch and swag are included.
This ticket is for adult entrepreneurs ages 19+ who wish to sell their products or services at the conference. It includes table and two chairs as well as lunch and swag are included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!