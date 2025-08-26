Money Magnets Club

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Money Magnets Club
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2025 _preneur Conference

Union at Station West - 919 Berryhill Rd suite 105

Charlotte, NC 28208, USA

General Admission - Full Price
$10

Grants entry to the event, includes lunch and swag. We endeavor for this event to be as accessible as possible and this ticket price is for individuals who are able to pay the fee to support covering the conference costs.

Pay What You Can
Free

Regular admission ticket, including lunch and swag. If the $10 general admission is a barrier, but you are able to pay something, please choose this ticket and add a donation for the amount you are able to pay as a donation at checkout.

Group Tickets
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

If you are an organization lead wishing to purchase group tickets of intervals of 10, please purchase this option for the discounted per ticket rate of $8.

Kidpreneur Vendor
$15

This ticket is for kidpreneurs ages 18 or under who wish to sell their products or services at the conference. It includes table and two chairs as well as lunch and swag are included.

Adult Vendor
$30

This ticket is for adult entrepreneurs ages 19+ who wish to sell their products or services at the conference. It includes table and two chairs as well as lunch and swag are included.

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