2025 PRE/POST Con Shifts

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About this event
Some PHYSICAL, some not. During the week leading up to RinCon, there will be a wide variety of tasks, including moving all convention materials from the storage unit, tons of paperwork and craft-y activities, shopping runs, organizing and assembling things, etc. As the convention approaches, you will work with the Volunteer Champion to work out your exact hours and tasks.
General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing
General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing
General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing
General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing
General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing
Costco/grocery run for con suite
General small tasks (paperwork, craft-y things), whatever needs doing
Food prep for con suite, paperwork/materials organization
Printing/organizing game flags, setting up special guest gift bags
Setup for paperwork prep party this evening
Large group gathering, pizza dinner provided
Final packing and organization of physical convention materials, some PHYSICAL some not
Final packing and organization of physical convention materials, some PHYSICAL some not
PHYSICAL
Organize materials and load them into vehicle(s), drive to casino once vehicles are loaded
PHYSICAL
Drive materials to the casino, unload them there, begin set-up
Some PHYSICAL, some not.
Unload materials from vehicles at the casino, finish set-up
Some PHYSICAL, some not.
Organizing and setting up materials
Some PHYSICAL, some not
Pack convention materials, load vehicles
PHYSICAL
Unload convention materials after convention. Time will be worked out with the Volunteer Champion as the convention approaches.
PHYSICAL
Load vehicles, transfer all convention materials back to storage unit.
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