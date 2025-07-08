Hosted by

Southern Arizona Gamers' Association

About this event

2025 PRE/POST Con Shifts

Depends on task

Monday 9/29 - Thu 10/2, daytime hours TBD
Free

Some PHYSICAL, some not. During the week leading up to RinCon, there will be a wide variety of tasks, including moving all convention materials from the storage unit, tons of paperwork and craft-y activities, shopping runs, organizing and assembling things, etc. As the convention approaches, you will work with the Volunteer Champion to work out your exact hours and tasks.

Monday 9/29: noon - 2pm
Free

General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing

Monday 9/29: 2pm - 4pm
Free

General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing

Monday 9/29 : 7pm - 9pm
Free

General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing

Tuesday 9/30: 10am - noon
Free

General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing

Tuesday 9/30: noon - 2pm
Free

General small tasks (paperwork, assembly, craft-y things), whatever needs doing

Tuesday 9/30: 2pm - 4pm
Free

Costco/grocery run for con suite

Tuesday 9/30: 7pm - 9pm
Free

General small tasks (paperwork, craft-y things), whatever needs doing

Wednesday 10/1: 10am - noon
Free

Food prep for con suite, paperwork/materials organization

Wednesday 10/1: noon - 2pm
Free

Printing/organizing game flags, setting up special guest gift bags

Wednesday 10/1: 2pm - 4pm
Free

Setup for paperwork prep party this evening

Wednesday 10/1, 6-10PM: Pizza and Paperwork Prep Party
Free

Large group gathering, pizza dinner provided

Thursday 10/2: 10am - noon
Free

Final packing and organization of physical convention materials, some PHYSICAL some not

Thursday 10/2: noon - 2pm
Free

Final packing and organization of physical convention materials, some PHYSICAL some not

Thursday 10/2, 4-6PM: Load-in
Free

PHYSICAL
Organize materials and load them into vehicle(s), drive to casino once vehicles are loaded

Thursday 10/2, 6-8PM: Load-in, set-up
Free

PHYSICAL
Drive materials to the casino, unload them there, begin set-up

Thursday 10/2, 8-10 PM: Load-in, set-up
Free

Some PHYSICAL, some not.
Unload materials from vehicles at the casino, finish set-up

Friday 10/3, 8-10AM: Final set-up
Free

Some PHYSICAL, some not.
Organizing and setting up materials

Sunday 10/5, 6-10 PM: Tear down, load out
Free

Some PHYSICAL, some not
Pack convention materials, load vehicles

Monday 10/6, time TBD: Unload vehicles
Free

PHYSICAL
Unload convention materials after convention. Time will be worked out with the Volunteer Champion as the convention approaches.

Tuesday 10/7, time TBD: Move materials to storage unit
Free

PHYSICAL
Load vehicles, transfer all convention materials back to storage unit.

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