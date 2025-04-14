2025 Pride Brunch! Growing Together: An LQBTQ+ Fund

Includes a full brunch buffet, complimentary juice & mimosa bar, hot & cold espresso & tea drinks, and a staged speaking program.
The fair market value per ticket exceeds the $50 price. There is no tax-deductible portion for this ticket.
Sponsorship: Friend of the Fund
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Sponsoring this event supports vital local LGBTQ+ programs. This sponsorship includes (2) reserved tickets and printed acknowledgement at the event.
The tax-deductible charitable portion of this ticket is $377. Before claiming a charitable deduction for federal income tax purposes, please consult with your tax advisor. The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization EIN 77-0496500.
