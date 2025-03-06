🚢 Pride in the Plaza: Shelter Strong’s Cruise Themed Drag Brunch 🌈🎭

✅ Full access to the Pride Brunch Buffet 🍽️
✅ Open bar with select beers, house wines, and house liquors 🍹
✅ Admission to the drag show featuring Shelter Strong Queens 💃🏽
VIP
$125
🎟 Everything in General Admission, PLUS:
✅ Early reception starting at noon ⏳
✅ Reserved seating with premium views 🎭
✅ Commemorative Shelter Strong Pride Gift 🎁
✅ 1-on-1 meet & greet with the drag performers 📸
Ultra VIP
$600
🎟 Everything in VIP, PLUS:
✅ Private VIP Table for Four 🌟
✅ Upgraded gift bag with exclusive merch 🏳️🌈
🎉 Community Sponsor
$500
✅ 2 VIP tickets
✅ Name listed in event program & website
🌈 Silver Sponsor
$1,500
✅ 4 VIP tickets 🎟
✅ Logo featured in event program & social media
✅ Recognition during the event
🌟 Gold Sponsor
$2,500
✅ 8 VIP tickets to the event 🏆
✅ Logo placement on all event materials & promotions 📣✅ Recognition during the event (announcements & signage)
✅ Social media shoutouts leading up to the event 📲
Add a donation for SHELTER STRONG CORPORATION
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!