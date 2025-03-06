SHELTER STRONG CORPORATION

SHELTER STRONG CORPORATION

🚢 Pride in the Plaza: Shelter Strong’s Cruise Themed Drag Brunch 🌈🎭

13284 66th St N

Largo, FL 33773, USA

General admission
$75
✅ Full access to the Pride Brunch Buffet 🍽️ ✅ Open bar with select beers, house wines, and house liquors 🍹 ✅ Admission to the drag show featuring Shelter Strong Queens 💃🏽
VIP
$125
🎟 Everything in General Admission, PLUS: ✅ Early reception starting at noon ⏳ ✅ Reserved seating with premium views 🎭 ✅ Commemorative Shelter Strong Pride Gift 🎁 ✅ 1-on-1 meet & greet with the drag performers 📸
Ultra VIP
$600
🎟 Everything in VIP, PLUS: ✅ Private VIP Table for Four 🌟 ✅ Upgraded gift bag with exclusive merch 🏳️‍🌈
🎉 Community Sponsor
$500
✅ 2 VIP tickets ✅ Name listed in event program & website
🌈 Silver Sponsor
$1,500
✅ 4 VIP tickets 🎟 ✅ Logo featured in event program & social media ✅ Recognition during the event
🌟 Gold Sponsor
$2,500
✅ 8 VIP tickets to the event 🏆 ✅ Logo placement on all event materials & promotions 📣✅ Recognition during the event (announcements & signage) ✅ Social media shoutouts leading up to the event 📲
