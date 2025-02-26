2025 PRIDE Sponsors & Partners

INTERCONNECTED SPONSORSHIP - - Suggested donation of at least $700 + * Official sponsor to one of our 3 staging stations on Parade Route * 4 VIP tickets to the kickoff event * Name and logo promoted through social media channels * Name and logo included on kickoff party and parade info graphics * Window cling display for business window

INTERCONNECTED SPONSORSHIP - - Suggested donation of at least $700 + * Official sponsor to one of our 3 staging stations on Parade Route * 4 VIP tickets to the kickoff event * Name and logo promoted through social media channels * Name and logo included on kickoff party and parade info graphics * Window cling display for business window

More details...