2025 PRIDE Sponsors & Partners

INTERCONNECTED SPONSORSHIP -
- Suggested donation of at least $700 +
* Official sponsor to one of our 3 staging stations on Parade Route
* 4 VIP tickets to the kickoff event
* Name and logo promoted through social media channels
* Name and logo included on kickoff party and parade info graphics
* Window cling display for business window
TAPESTRY SPONSOR
$250
TAPESTRY SPONSORSHIP
- Suggested donation of at least $250 +
Name and logo promoted through social media channels
2 VIP tickets to the kickoff event
Window cling display for business window
LINKED SPONSOR
$150
LINKED SPONSORSHIP
- Suggested donation of at least $150 +
2 GA tickets to the kickoff event
Window cling display for business window
