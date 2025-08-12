2025 Proclaiming Freedom Banquet Tickets

801 Bamboo Rd

Boone, NC 28607

Single Ticket
$35

Enjoy a full evening of dinner, program highlights, silent auction, and a keynote from John James. This ticket covers your meal and event costs so all donations go directly to Freedom Farm Ministries.

Table for Transformation
$245
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Reserve a table for 7 guests. Perfect for churches, businesses, or families who want to attend together and make a greater impact.

Ministry Partner
$100

Includes a Single Ticket plus a generous additional donation to directly fund program needs. Your name will be listed in the evening’s program as a Ministry Partner.

Add a donation for Freedom Farm Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!