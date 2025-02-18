2025 PTC Golf Tournament

Name displayed on all golf tournament event items Full page ad in media guide 4'x8' banner Home Game Reconition 4pack home game season tickets 1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games 2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games Pearland Oiler Football Helmet Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season Golf Tournament Team (4 players)

Name displayed on all golf tournament event items Full page ad in media guide 4'x8' banner Home Game Reconition 4pack home game season tickets 1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games 2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games Pearland Oiler Football Helmet Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season Golf Tournament Team (4 players)

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