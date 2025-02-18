2025 PTC Golf Tournament

Name displayed on all golf tournament event items
Full page ad in media guide
4'x8' banner
Home Game Reconition
4pack home game season tickets
1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games
2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games
Pearland Oiler Football Helmet
Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Name displayed on all golf tournament event items
Full page ad in media guide
4'x8' banner
Home Game Reconition
4pack home game season tickets
1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games
2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games
Pearland Oiler Football Helmet
Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Maroon Sponsor
$3,000
Half page ad in Media Guide
2'x8' banner
Home Game Recongnition
Recognized on a Banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Half page ad in Media Guide
2'x8' banner
Home Game Recongnition
Recognized on a Banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Black Sponsor
$1,000
18"x24" Banner
Recognized on banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
18"x24" Banner
Recognized on banner at THE RIG all season
Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Logo prominently on ALL golf carts during the golf tournament.
Logo prominently on ALL golf carts during the golf tournament.
Golf Towel Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on all ALL Golf Towel gifts
Logo on all ALL Golf Towel gifts
Putting Green Sponsor
$500
Sign at Putting Green
Sign at Putting Green
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
Sign at Driving Range
Sign at Driving Range
Hole Flag Sponsor
$1,500
Flags at holes (Must have flags)
Flags at holes (Must have flags)
Hole Sponsor
$150
Sign at a Hole
Sign at a Hole
Coach Team Sponsor
$700
Sign recognizing Coach Team Sponsor
2 available
Sign recognizing Coach Team Sponsor
2 available
Tent Sponsor
$500
Sponsor a tent to hand out freebies.
Sponsor a tent to hand out freebies.
Golf Team Ticket
$640
Golf team for Tournament on 6/13
Golf team for Tournament on 6/13
Individual Golf Ticket
$160
Individual Ticket to Golf Tournament 6/13
Individual Ticket to Golf Tournament 6/13
Family Sponsor sign
$100
Family sign at golf tournament
Family sign at golf tournament
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