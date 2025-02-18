Pearland Touchdown Club

Hosted by

Pearland Touchdown Club

About this event

2025 PTC Golf Tournament

12000 Almeda Rd

Houston, TX 77045, USA

Champion Sponsor
$5,000
Name displayed on all golf tournament event items Full page ad in media guide 4'x8' banner Home Game Reconition 4pack home game season tickets 1 Reserved Parking Spot during home games 2 sideline passes to 3 regular home games Pearland Oiler Football Helmet Recognized on a banner at THE RIG all season Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Maroon Sponsor
$3,000
Half page ad in Media Guide 2'x8' banner Home Game Recongnition Recognized on a Banner at THE RIG all season Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Black Sponsor
$1,000
18"x24" Banner Recognized on banner at THE RIG all season Golf Tournament Team (4 players)
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Logo prominently on ALL golf carts during the golf tournament.
Golf Towel Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on all ALL Golf Towel gifts
Putting Green Sponsor
$500
Sign at Putting Green
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
Sign at Driving Range
Hole Flag Sponsor
$1,500
Flags at holes (Must have flags)
Hole Sponsor
$150
Sign at a Hole
Coach Team Sponsor
$700
Sign recognizing Coach Team Sponsor 2 available
Tent Sponsor
$500
Sponsor a tent to hand out freebies.
Golf Team Ticket
$640
Golf team for Tournament on 6/13
Individual Golf Ticket
$160
Individual Ticket to Golf Tournament 6/13
Family Sponsor sign
$100
Family sign at golf tournament

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