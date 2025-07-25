2025 PTTP Golf Tournament at E. Gaynor Brennan Golf Course

This ticket includes a golf foursome for 4 players, lunch, dinner, and a gift for each player.
Purchase this ticket if you are buying for yourself and a buddy that would like to golf together. You will be grouped with another double / two singles. This ticket includes golf, lunch, dinner, and a gift for each player.
Purchase this ticket for a single golfer. Single golfers will be randomly paired with others. This ticket includes golf for one, lunch, dinner, and a gift.
This ticket includes access to the outing's dinner which starts at 5PM at Zody's 19th Hole.
Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes two golfers AND a Single Tee Sponsor.
Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes one golfer AND a Single Tee Sponsor.
Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes a Single Tee Sponsor.
One sign on a tee box with your name, company name, or "In Memory of..."
One sign and a pink bow on a tee box with your name, company name, or "In Memory of..."
