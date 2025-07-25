2025 PTTP Golf Tournament at E. Gaynor Brennan Golf Course

451 Stillwater Rd

Stamford, CT 06902, USA

Golf Foursome
$800
This ticket includes a golf foursome for 4 players, lunch, dinner, and a gift for each player.

2 Golfers
$400
Purchase this ticket if you are buying for yourself and a buddy that would like to golf together. You will be grouped with another double / two singles. This ticket includes golf, lunch, dinner, and a gift for each player.

Single Golfer
$200

Purchase this ticket for a single golfer. Single golfers will be randomly paired with others. This ticket includes golf for one, lunch, dinner, and a gift.

Dinner Only
$70

This ticket includes access to the outing's dinner which starts at 5PM at Zody's 19th Hole.

GOLD Event Sponsor (includes 2 golfers)
$1,500
Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes two golfers AND a Single Tee Sponsor.

SILVER Event Sponsor (includes 1 golfer)
$1,000

Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes one golfer AND a Single Tee Sponsor.

Bronze Event Sponsor
$500

Your name (or company name) will be recognized during the event and at the outing dinner. This sponsor includes a Single Tee Sponsor.

Single Tee Sponsor
$100

One sign on a tee box with your name, company name, or "In Memory of..."

Double Tee Sponsor
$200

One sign and a pink bow on a tee box with your name, company name, or "In Memory of..."

