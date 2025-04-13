2025 Puerto Rican Bar Association Scholarship Fund Gala

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
10 General Admission Tickets - Reserved Seats.
8 General Admission Tickets - Reserved Seats.
5 General Admission Tickets - Reserved Seats.
Reserved seats at a table located near the stage/podium
Sponsor logo on the table
Acknowledgment from podium
Full- page ad in digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website
6 tickets
Reserved seats at a table located near the stage/podium
Sponsor logo on the table
Acknowledgment from podium
Half page ad in digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website
4 tickets
Acknowledgment from podium
Quarter-page ad in digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website
3 Tickets
Reserved Seats
Acknowledgment from podium
Sponsor logo on the table
All sustaining sponsors will be featured on one page of the digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website
$
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