Puerto Rican Bar Association Scholarship Fund, Inc.

Hosted by

Puerto Rican Bar Association Scholarship Fund, Inc.

About this event

2025 Puerto Rican Bar Association Scholarship Fund Gala

10 Desbrosses St

New York, NY 10013, USA

Individual Ticket
$395

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Judiciary Ticket
$295

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Student Ticket
$250

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Coqui Ticket Bundle
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 General Admission Tickets - Reserved Seats.

Raices Ticket Bundle
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 General Admission Tickets - Reserved Seats.

Boricua Legacy Ticket Bundle
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 General Admission Tickets - Reserved Seats.

Champion Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Reserved seats at a table located near the stage/podium
Sponsor logo on the table
Acknowledgment from podium
Full- page ad in digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website

Advocate Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 tickets
Reserved seats at a table located near the stage/podium
Sponsor logo on the table
Acknowledgment from podium
Half page ad in digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website

Sustaining Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets
Acknowledgment from podium
Quarter-page ad in digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website

Supporter/Small Firm/Non-Profit
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 Tickets
Reserved Seats
Acknowledgment from podium
Sponsor logo on the table
All sustaining sponsors will be featured on one page of the digital event journal
Logo on digital and hard displays at the event and on PRBASF website

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